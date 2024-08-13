Erin Lichy Calls Out Husband Abe for ‘Lying to Me’ in RHONY Season 15 Trailer

“The Real Housewives of New York City” are coming back. Bravo dropped a trailer for season 15 of the franchise, along with an October 1, 2024 premiere date, on August 13. RHONY season 15 is bringing back the entire season 14 cast Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, with newcomer Racquel Chevremont and Friend of the Housewives Rebecca Minkoff joining the group.

The trailer gave fans a taste of some of the ups and downs set to be seen on season 15, and while all of the ladies get involved in the drama, fans are wondering what is going on with Erin and her husband Abe Lichy after seeing moments of tension between the married couple in the teaser.

“You have been lying to me. That’s f***ed up,” Erin said to Abe over dinner in one clip. The scene then shifts to a different clip of Erin breaking down in tears while talking to Whitfield, telling her, “It’s rocking me, and I’m just not okay.”

See the season 15 trailer below.

Fans Speculate About Erin Lichy’s Relationship Troubles

Prior to accusing Abe of lying, the RHONY trailer showed a clip of her saying “What’s wrong with you? Are you, like, dumb?” and Abe walking out of a different sit-down scene.

Some fans took to a Reddit discussion thread to share their thoughts on the trailer, with one user commenting, “Didn’t Erin do a vow renewal last year? It truly is the kiss of death to a marriage huh.”

“Things I’m looking forward to playing out based on this trailer:🥇 – Erin x Abe the Babe mess (Part of me thinks it won’t be a cheating scandal but rather lying about business),” another fan wrote.

While the specifics of her relationship ups and downs won’t be revealed until RHONY begins airing on October 1, Whitfield gave Lichy a shoutout during a surprise appearance on the August 11 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”. “So, I say like there’s two for me, I have two MVPs from our season. Jenna and Erin. So, you will see the reason why I love Jenna and Erin. They’re wild!” Whitfield told viewers.

While Whitfield is commending Erin’s season 15 performance, Erin has remained tight-lipped about what viewers should expect. “This season is highly entertaining and pretty shocking,” she told Page Six in a June 2024 interview prior to the trailer’s release. “That’s all I can say.”

Erin & Abe Lichy All Smiles With Children on Summer Trip to Aspen

While Erin may have called her husband out during RHONY season 15, the pair have been all smiles on social media since, with Erin sharing family photos in a July 15 post from an Aspen, Colorado trip. “Do not sleep on aspen summers. Already planning our next trip back 🥹 🤍 💚@thelittlenell thank you for the most incredible experience. No other place to stay !!” Erin captioned the post.

Even with their potential drama, when Erin shared the RHONY season 15 cast photo and trailer clip on August 13, Abe was quick to comment on her post. “Lordyyyyy here we go! Season 15 premiers on October 1st on @bravotv 🫣 🫣,” Erin wrote, with Abe commenting, “🍿 🍿.”

