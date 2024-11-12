‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Pregnant at 37

Baby on the way! “Real Housewives of New York” star Erin Lichy is pregnant with her fourth child.

“It feels like adding another act to the circus! Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how it’ll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest. Three vs. four kids doesn’t seem so scary,” Lichy told People magazine. She and her husband, Abe Lichy, are already parents to Levi, 9, Elijah, 4, and Layla, 7.

“I was out East with Abe and some friends when I suddenly became super sensitive to smells around me. That’s when I knew — I thought, ‘Damn. Here we go again,'” she told the outlet.

The Lichys have not found out the sex of their baby, but plan to in the coming weeks.

RHONY Fans Are Excited for Erin Lichy

Lichy shared the pregnancy news in a joint post with People magazine on Instagram. Fans took to the comments section to react.

“I just gasped way too loud in public!! Oh my gosh congrats,” one person wrote.

“Aww that’s awesome, congrats,” someone else said.

“Yassss!!! I love this! Congratulations to your beautiful family,” a third comment read.

“What a queen! Congrats and love to the whole fam,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Meanwhile, some fans were upset that the news broke before it aired on RHONY and expressed such grievances in the comments.