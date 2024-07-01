‘Real Housewives’ Star Reacts to New Cast Member Being Added Mid-Filming

Bravo announced a new Apple holder would be joining “The Real Housewives of New York City” for season 15. The network shared the news that Racquel Chevremont would be joining the returning season 14 RHONY cast for the new season on June 27, and in a new interview with Page Six, her new co-star Erin Lichy opened up about the cast change.

“I actually feel more grounded with her on the cast because I feel like she has a healthy mindset but also likes to have fun,” Lichy told the outlet. “She’s just been really great. She’s lived such an interesting life. She has an incredible career. She’s amazing.”

Who is Racquel Chevremont?

According to Bravo’s Press Release about Chevremont’s addition to the RHONY cast, she is a New York City native, having been born in Brooklyn and raised in The Bronx. She works as a mode and art curator, with over two decades of experience curating artists including Dawoud Bey, Natia Lemay, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, Gordon Parks, and Deborah Roberts. Her collections have been part of some prestigious television series, including “Severance” and the “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That…”

A Black queer woman, Chevremont also becomes RHONY’s second openly queer “Housewife” after Jenna Lyons, who joined the series in season 14.

Chevremont gave her reaction to joining the iconic franchise in a June 2024 interview with GLAAD, telling the outlet “I honestly didn’t think they would be interested in me in the end because they already had a queer woman. I wasn’t sure if they were going to want two queer women on a franchise that has historically been about married heterosexual women. I think it was a bold decision and honestly a more authentic representation of NYC.”

After deciding, with her family’s assistance, to join the series, Chevremont said she was excited to get to share her life with fans, and represent her different cultures and communities on screen. “I’m hoping to bring it all, show people a loving fun family along with our chosen family,” Chevremont told GLAAD. “It’s extremely important to me, [because] this show reaches millions of people. In the current world climate it’s important for not only our community to see themselves represented but also for the world to get to know a queer family in a more intimate way and show that we all have more similarities than not; That queer women can be successful, beautiful and in loving relationships raising children too; That this world exists.”

The Entire RHONY Season 14 Cast is Coming Back

Chevremont will be joining the entire RHONY season 14 cast, which includes Lichy and Lyons as well as Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. Season 14 broke new ground for Bravo, as it was the first time an entire Housewives cast was let go and rebooted with entirely new faces, after Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams left the series at the end of season 13.

To celebrate the new cast returning for season 15, Bravo released some never-before-seen photos from the cast photo shoot. Chevremont wasn’t included at the time, as the cast photos were taken ahead of season 14, however fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for her headshot when Bravo releases more information closer to its premiere date.

While no premiere date has been confirmed by the network yet, season 14 began airing in July 2023, so the network could announce a season 15 start at any time.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals ‘Red Flag’ That Led to Broken Engagement