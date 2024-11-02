Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star to Appear on New Series

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille will be appearing in the upcoming Peacock reality television mini-series, “Eat Love Slay.”

People magazine reported that Marcille will star along with singer Nivea, singer Tammy Rivera, and comedian London Hughes on the series. The show focuses on Marcille, Nivea, Rivera, and Hughes on their Vietnam vacation together.

In the show’s trailer, Nivea explained that she was vacationing with her friends for her birthday.

“I would consider the four ingredients of good girls trip to be us. You’ve got the funny one (London), you’ve got the emotional one (Eva), the fashionista (Tammy), and you got me: the crazy one! And we’re getting out of our comfort zone and heading to Vietnam for my birthday!” said Nivea in the trailer, as reported by People.

The trailer also showed Marcille referencing her and her ex-husband, Michael Sterling’s 2023 divorce.

“I flew across the world to escape all of what my heart is going through,” said Marcille while filming the Peacock series. “I was not prepared.”

Eva Marcille Released a Statement About Her Divorce in March 2023

Following her breakup with Sterling after five years of marriage, Marcille released a statement about her split to People magazine in March 2023. Marcille, who is the mother of Sterling’s two children, Michael Sterling, Jr. and Maverick Sterling, said getting a divorce was not a decision she made lightly. Marcille and her ex-boyfriend, Kevin McCall, also have a daughter named Marley Rae.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting. Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” said Marcille in her statement to People magazine.

Marcille opened up about her divorce in an April 2024 interview on the “Tamron Hall Show.” She stated that she lost weight because she “went through a divorce last year” and experienced depression.

“Anyone who has ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It’s like the stomach flu. Like you will be skinny afterwards. Like you drop a 200 pound person, you’re going to drop at least 30 pounds,” said the former Bravo star during the April 2024 interview.

Eva Marcille Opened up About Her Dating Life

Marcille discussed her romantic life in a September 2024 interview on “Breakfast Club.” She said her dating life is non-existent as she is focused on her children, her career, and her faith.

“I go to Church on Sundays when I’m in town, besides from when I’m out of the country or traveling. Or with my kids when I have them. Or working. That’s my life,” said Marcille.

In addition, Marcille said she is not interested in dating anyone in the industry.

‘Nothing is genuine so it’s difficult. It’s like who at my age — I turn 40 in October — is really going to get to know the real me? When I have been in TV and film for 20 years,” said Marcille.

She also stated that she is not seeking a wealthy individual to date. According to the model, she would like to be with a someone who truly sees her, as opposed to her career.

“I’m not about the money. I’m not about the coin. It’s about seeing me. I don’t feel like I have been seen in a long time,” said Marcille during the September 2024 interview.

Marcille also said she has intimidated individuals she has previously dated.

“I found some very strong ones but I still intimidate them … There’s still insecurities there. ‘When I’m not there, what’s going on?’ I don’t know maybe, ‘Did your eye twinkle for that person?’ Like it’s always a thing,” said Marcille.

“Eat Love Slay” begins airing on November 7.