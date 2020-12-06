Did Eva Marcille Quit RHOA or Was She Fired?

When watching the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, you may notice that Eva Marcille is no longer on the show. So, did Eva Marcille quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta, or was she fired?

It is unclear whether or not Marcille quit the show on her own accord, or if she was actually fired. During a June 2020 episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Marcille announced her exit, making it sound like she quit the show on her own accord.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” Marcille said during the episode, according to Page Six. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities. I look forward to serving the community on ‘Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color.”

Marcille also added that she felt like her time on the show had come to a close. “I believe my time is up,” she said. “I have a 6-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They are 24 hours a day and there is a lot of work to be done. I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community and not so much reality show business.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast Member Called for Eva Marcille to Be Fired

During a March 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes called for Marcille to be fired. During the interview, Leakes slammed Marcille, claiming that she doesn’t “bring much” to the cast. “We have a great cast right now except for one person, I think,” Leakes said to Entertainment Tonight. “I think only one person on this cast doesn’t seem to have carried any weight this season. And I think that’s very obvious who that person is, and I don’t think they actually sit in the cast that well.”

Leakes continued, “I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast. I’m just being honest. It’s really like, when you look at a show like, everybody — like the whole cast — is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it’s sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know? And all season, doing a lot of scenes from FaceTime, that’s been the last couple of seasons … So, If I had to change, I would change her.”

Eva Marcille Still Keeps in Touch With Her Former Cast Mates

Even though Marcille is no longer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it seems like she still keeps in touch with her former cast mates. On November 25, Marcille posted a photo alongside costar Kandi Burruss, writing in the caption, “This was so much fun!!!”

Marcille also attended Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s wedding in October. Marcille posted a series of photos from the wedding. In an October 13 Instagram post, Marcille wrote, “Congratulations again to Mr. and Mrs. Hill 💍💍”

