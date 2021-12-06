EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Barlow Reveals Intimate Details Following Jen Shah’s Arrest

Lisa Barlow has revealed some personal details about the moments after Jen Shah’s arrest on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”
On RHOSLC season 2, episode 10, viewers saw a dramatic scene as Jen was arrested just moments after fleeing from the bus holding most of the cast gathering for a trip to Vail. The arrest and subsequent details surrounding it have dominated the dialogue on the show ever since.
Now, as the show is airing for fans, Lisa is revealing the emotions she felt after the arrest became known to her.
“It was intense,” Lisa told Heavy. “I went through a myriad of emotions. I felt all of them. Sadness, sorrow, hurt, disappointment, and then around again.”
Lisa revealed one of the downsides to filming a reality show while something major and unexpected is happening is the lack of privacy.
“I asked if we could just go home several times because normally one would process everything in private,” Lisa told Heavy. “We didn’t have that luxury. I have been rooting for Jen so it was a lot to go through.”
Jen Shah Was Indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud in Connection With Telemarketing & Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering Charges
On March 30, 2021, Jen was arrested, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith “on conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges,” US Weekly reported.
“Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success,’” HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh said in a press release according to the outlet. “In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people. As alleged, disturbingly, Shah and Smith objectified their very real human victims as ‘leads’ to be bought and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of their fraud ring.”
Stuart pleaded guilty to the charges, Jen pleaded not guilty.
Her trial is set for March 7, 2022, according to ABC News.
Lisa Says She Became a Housewife to Use Her Platform to ‘Help Others’ via Partnership With Utah Foster Care & Fresh Wolf
“The main reason I was excited to be a part of housewives was to be able to help others,” she told Heavy. “To bring awareness to such understaffed organizations is major. We are grateful we can make a difference.”
Lisa explained that Fresh Wolf is a professional men’s grooming line that aims to give back to the community, specifically to children in foster care.
“Jack and Henry have grown up around our hustle and have understood business, people and partnerships from a very young age,” Lisa told Heavy. “It’s amazing to be able to work, teach, partner and learn with our kids. With John being adopted and having done a short stint in the foster system, we felt it was important to give back. We like to donate to not just Utah Foster Care, but foster programs across the USA. To really understand how much our USA Foster system needs help, watch the documentary “Foster,” it’s eye opening and everything minor helps majorly.”
