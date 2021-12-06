EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Barlow Reveals Intimate Details Following Jen Shah’s Arrest

Lisa Barlow has revealed some personal details about the moments after Jen Shah’s arrest on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

On RHOSLC season 2, episode 10, viewers saw a dramatic scene as Jen was arrested just moments after fleeing from the bus holding most of the cast gathering for a trip to Vail. The arrest and subsequent details surrounding it have dominated the dialogue on the show ever since.

Now, as the show is airing for fans, Lisa is revealing the emotions she felt after the arrest became known to her.

“It was intense,” Lisa told Heavy. “I went through a myriad of emotions. I felt all of them. Sadness, sorrow, hurt, disappointment, and then around again.”

Lisa revealed one of the downsides to filming a reality show while something major and unexpected is happening is the lack of privacy.

“I asked if we could just go home several times because normally one would process everything in private,” Lisa told Heavy. “We didn’t have that luxury. I have been rooting for Jen so it was a lot to go through.”

Jen Shah Was Indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud in Connection With Telemarketing & Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering Charges

On March 30, 2021, Jen was arrested, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith “on conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges,” US Weekly reported.

“Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success,’” HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh said in a press release according to the outlet. “In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people. As alleged, disturbingly, Shah and Smith objectified their very real human victims as ‘leads’ to be bought and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of their fraud ring.”

Stuart pleaded guilty to the charges, Jen pleaded not guilty.

Her trial is set for March 7, 2022, according to ABC News.

