EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna & Publicist ‘Part Ways’

Lisa Rinna and her longtime publicist have mutually parted ways, according to a source who spoke with Heavy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Source: Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Have a ‘Mutual Parting of Ways’

According to the source, who confirmed with Heavy, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” Heavy reached out to Rinna for comment and has not received a response at press time.

The news comes after fans at BravoCon called for Rinna to be fired and booed her on stage during the RHOBH panel.

Rinna didn’t seem to mind the negative fan attention.

“I loved it so much! Everyone was so worried for me and I was like ‘Why are you worried?’ It’s fabulous,” she told Entertainment Tonight after the panel. “I’m like a wrestler, I’m like WME. I think I made it.”

Bravo producer, Andy Cohen addressed the fan remarks about when Rinna will be fired by saying, “Let’s let the reunions play out.”

Rinna’s future with the show is a big talking point amongst fans and Rinna hasn’t confirmed if she will or won’t return, but Hilton has.

While speaking to Us Weekly at BravoCon Hilton was clear about her terms.

“If it’s the same exact cast? Absolutely not. But I’m just a ‘friend,’ so it doesn’t matter.”

Some fans speculated that Rinna was fired after she removed all mention of the housewives, including old photos from her social media accounts but she debunked that in an Instagram Story.

“I archived it that’s all,” she wrote. “I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice. I’m keeping it very positive non negative and fashion and fun. I don’t want anything negative on my grid and since my own children are being threatened as we speak I felt it best to archive it.”

She also posted a flashback photo with the caption, “I was Lisa f****** Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa f****** Rinna After.”

Erika Jayne’s Publicist Was Under Fire for ‘Leaking’ Things to Press: ‘Well Then You Should Show Me What You Have’

#RHOBH Deleted Scene: Looks like the International airing got an extra scene with Erika’s publicist and Mikey 👀 pic.twitter.com/CRB4ColBd4 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 7, 2022

During the RHOBH season finale, Erika Jayne’s publicist was put on blast. Kyle Richards accused Jack Ketsoyan of leaking information to the press about her sister Kathy Richards “meltdown” in Aspen.

“It was someone who works for you,” Richards said.

“Interesting,” Jayne responded, “well then you should show me what you have.”

A deleted scene from that episode leaked online on October 6 with gave further insight into the publicist claims.

In the video you can see Ketsoyan in the background while Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley discussed what happened with Kathy in Aspen.

“It’s going down over here,” someone named Mikey said, according to the dubbing on the clip. “Good, it needs to,” someone named Laia said next. Then Ketsoyan said, “I’m listening to what’s happening behind me.”

Heavy reached out to Ketsoyan for comment and has received no response back.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals 1 Thing That Will Get a Housewife Fired