Real Housewife Gets Divorced

Another Bravo couple is headed for splitsville.

In an April 22 Instagram story, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” friend Falynn Guobadia announced that she and her husband, Simon Guobadia, are calling it quits. Guobadia has appeared alongside her husband during this season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In her Instagram story, Guobadia wrote, “After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

Guobadia continued, “I would like to say thank you to all of my supporters who have shown a great deal of love for our family. You all do not go unnoticed.”

Guobadia Recently Shut Down Rumors About Her Marriage

In recent months, some “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have speculated about Guobadia’s marriage after it was discovered that she wasn’t following her husband on Instagram anymore. However, during a March 31 interview with The Jasmine Brand on Instagram Live, Guobadia shut down those rumors regarding her marriage.

“Simon and I, we go through our marital issues, just like everyone else,” Guobadia explained at the time to The Jasmine Brand. “Everybody has their own sh**. Whether we unfollow and we follow back…and we delete our stuff or whatever the case is, just let us go through our stuff. We’re just like everyone else. We’re normal people.”

LaToya Ali Added Fuel to Those Rumors on Twitter

Hubby kicked her out the empire and can’t afford a flight. Meet me at the Reunion #RHOA — LATOYA FOREVER (@latoyaforever) March 25, 2021

In March, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” friend LaToya Ali added more fuel to the fire, implying that Guobadia and her husband had split before it had been made public. Ali shaded Guobadia on Twitter, writing, “Hubby kicked her out the empire and can’t afford a flight. Meet me at the Reunion #RHOA.”

However, even though Ali may be at odds with Guobadia, there’s one “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star who wants Guobadia to come back for another season. During a March 7 appearance on Kandi Burruss’s “Speak On It” series, Kenya Moore revealed that she would like to see Guobadia get a peach. Moore explained that she first began to feel this way during their infamous cast trip to South Carolina this season. “Why doesn’t this girl have a peach?’” Moore wondered, as noted by MadameNoire. “I want to see more of Falynn and actually, I want to see Falynn as a peach holder.”

Moore continued, “Falynn and I — we go to lunch, we talk, we have a friendship. I don’t talk about it, I don’t post the pictures. It’s like — you know, I’m getting to know her. But what I know of her is I hate that the show didn’t capture her as what she really can bring.”

