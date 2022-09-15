Fans Criticize Kyle Richards’ Accommodations for Kathy Hilton

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 16, the show’s cast visited Aspen, Colorado. During the trip, Kathy Hilton slept in the downstairs room on a bunk bed at her sister, Kyle Richards’ home. Richards also requested that Hilton make sure her dog did not leave the house while she went skiing. Hilton shared that she did not mind her sleeping situation but noted she was dissatisfied with the room’s closet space and lack of hangers.

A Reddit user took to the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit to share that they disapproved of where Hilton stayed in Richards’ Aspen house.

“I feel sorry for Kathy!!!” read a portion of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Kyle Richards

Several Bravo fans shared their thoughts about the matter in the comments section. Quite a few commenters noted that Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, did not want to grill corn for Hilton during the Aspen trip. Hilton also had to ask for utensils, butter, and napkins while eating dinner at Richards and Umansky’s Aspen house.

“Can’t imagine why Kathy hasn’t been to visit LMAO Meanwhile, upstairs Mo serving undercooked corn, no silverware, napkins, or d*** butter………This was a f***** gaslight sleepover if I ever saw one,” wrote a commenter.

“Banishing your adult half sister to the bunk beds seems like typical family b******,” shared a different person.

“I mean, it looks quiet and dark, away from everyone else. If I needed sleep I’d be fine with it. The lack of hangers was the real scandal here,” stated a commenter.

“And waking up with a poorly trained dog in your face How do rich people not employ a dog trainer to get their dogs under control? (Expect for it being part of your story line to always be running after your untrained animals) I love dogs, but it’s so rude to have them around other people when not trained well. Just because you love dogs, doesn’t mean everyone does,” commented a Bravo fan.

“I feel bad because [Richards] spent the whole confessional scene calling her high maintenance Meanwhile she’s literally sleeping in the kids room after eating raw corn,” added a different person.

“Exactly. Kyle being the worst host with napkin, half cooked boil corn etc. on top of that gives her friends actual rooms to stay in but her older sister gets a bunk bed 🤨?” asked another.

“Kyle was trash for prioritizing the comforts of Erika [Jayne] and Lisa [Rinna] over her blood. How can you give a better room to the same woman who attacked your other big sister? Smh,” chimed in a seventh person.

Numerous Reddit users commented on the situation in a different Bravo Real Housewives thread.

“D*** Kyle really left her sister sleep in the haunted basement/witches broom closet,” wrote a Reddit user.

“That room is awful. Kathy is kinder than I would be lol,” shared a commenter.

“I feel like this is so bad, Kyle is really setting up kathy,” added a different person.

“Wow, I cant believe Kyle put Kathy on that shirty [sic] bedroom, shes not only her older sister, theres a rank there, Kathy has been used to luxury for a long time, Kyles just an awful sister,” stated a Bravo fan.

Kathy Hilton Spoke About the Aspen Trip

Hilton spoke about her trip to Aspen in a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She explained that she was “just venting in a personal conversation with someone” off camera and suggested that she had spoken negatively about Richards.

“I thought it was a private conversation and I just wanted somebody to say to me, ‘Look, you two love each other. Everything will be fine. You’re just overtired. I just wanted someone to vent to. And I guess that what I’ve learned is — I love both my sisters. I love them. They’re my blood, and I never should have said anything to anybody,” shared Hilton.

