Fans Blast Emily Simpson for Behavior at RHOC Season 16 Reunion

The first part of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16 reunion special premiered on April 20, 2022. During the reunion, Emily Simpson shared her thoughts about Noella Bergener’s divorce from her ex-husband, James Bergener, who is the father of her son, James Junior. She explained that she believed James had been willing to be on the Bravo series before he was accused of owing millions of dollars in back taxes.

“I think he was on board with it until the tax stuff came out. I am speculating but I really feel like when the tax stuff came out, I think it was embarrassing for him, it’s embarrassing for his business. I think he didn’t want to do anything with the show, I think he pulled back and I think [Noella] said, ‘Screw you, I’m gonna be famous. I want to be on the show and you went and lived in your house in Orange County and you were going to file for separation,” asserted Simpson.

Noella denied the lawyer’s claims and stated that she “was very committed to that man and very committed to that marriage.”

The attorney also stated that she believed Shannon Beador needed to take accountability for telling her and Gina Kirschenheiter about Nicole James’ dropped lawsuit against Heather Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

“You know how this show works you told two people on a show about two other people on a show on the very beginning of the season. Did you honestly think that that was honestly never going to come out? That’s b****** to think that. You know what you did you pulled the pin out of the grenade and handed it to Gina and me,” asserted the 46-year-old.

Beador appeared annoyed by Simpson’s commentary and requested her to “stop interrupting [her].”

On April 21, a Reddit user shared that they did not appreciate Simpson’s behavior during the season 16 reunion on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Emily never shuts up Got around to watching part 1 of the reunion and what the h***? Any time someone would try to speak they’d promptly get cut off by Emily. Noella explaining her own separation, Shannon talking to Gina/Heather . . . just anything. When Shannon finally called her out then she plays the victim too lol Gina and Emily have both pissed me off this whole season so this is just the cherry on top,” read a portion of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Emily Simpson’s Behavior

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions about Simpson.

“I’m 10 minutes into the episode and I’m so done with this woman. She is trying so hard to secure a spot,” asserted a commenter.

“Yess! You can tell Shannon is so frustrated trying to talk to Gina and Emily keeps interjecting saying ‘CaNT I hAVe An OpINiOInG?!?!?’” added another.

“But it is important for her to interrupt and chime in with her Very Important Legal Anlysis. aka her Nobody Asked You Emily BS,” shared a different person.

“I loved Emily her first season. But then again she was up with Braunwyn [Windham-Burke], Vicki [Gunvalson], and Elizabeth [Lyn Vargas]. She just seemed smarter than she is lately. She and Gina need to go,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“Agreed. I found Emily and Gina annoying all season. Shannon may be right, they both need to put a pin in it. Emily, I’m not sure if you got the memo, but you were NOT hired as an attorney to be on the reunion. She literally cut-off Andy [Cohen] to ask questions (she wanted to ask) before he could. this was regarding the Noellas Puerto Rico house discussion. Not to mention, her complete speculation regarding noellas ex’s intentions on joining the show, she had a whole story made up and was allowed to just say it all. I’m not sure if Andy found her questions good but he definitely let her run the show. She is the type to yell to win an argument. Emily’s tagline for the reunion, ‘you may not be paying me my hourly rate, but I will do it Pro-bono,’” chimed in a fifth person.

Emily Simpson Spoke About Being a ‘Fact Checker’ in January 2021

During a January 2021 interview with New York Live, Simpson shared that she believes she needs to fact-check her “RHOC” co-stars.

“I feel like my role sometimes is the fact checker because I’ve learned that like you have to dig deeper like people want to present a certain thing on TV, they have their narrative and they have to continue with that and I have to poke holes,” stated the lawyer.

While speaking to New York Live, the reality television personality also shared that she tries not to focus on negative comments from “RHOC” fans.

“I have to be honest with you, the first season and maybe the second I would take a lot of things personally. I would argue back or get upset like I can’t believe they said that about me. Now I’m like it is what it is. Now I’m like if they are talking about the show and they have an opinion then that’s good. It creates conversation,” shared Simpson.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Compares Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex to RHONJ Star