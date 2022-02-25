Fans Blast Heather Dubrow & Dr. Terry Dubrow for New Series

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow wed her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow in 1999. The couple share four children, Max, 18, Nick, 18, Kat, 15, and Coco, 11.

BravoTV.com reported that Heather and Terry will be hosting an E! series titled “7 Year Stitch.” The show’s synopsis revealed that the Dubrows will “help a couple on the brink of divorce undergo a 7-week experiment that can save or break their marriage.” In the preview, Heather explained that the struggling couples “will be given a complete mind, body, and lifestyle makeover” during a period of “seven weeks of separation.”

“After the seven weeks, they will have a decision to make, stay together or break up,” explained Terry.

The premiere episode of “7 Year Stitch” will air on March 1, 2022.

On February 19, a Reddit user shared that they had an issue with the upcoming series on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“PSA: The Dubrows are NOT therapists! Heather might be an amazing mom, but she is not a licensed therapist of any sort. Her husband is a plastic surgeon, also not a therapist. So why are they being given their own show now to counsel marriages in crises?” read a portion of the post.

The Reddit user also noted that Heather gave her “RHOC” co-star Dr. Jen Armstrong some recommendations on how to fix her marital issues throughout the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered on December 1, 2021.

“This is why all these Heather scenes feel somewhat fake & contrived & with product LMAO because they are!” asserted the “RHOC” viewer.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About the Dubrows’ New Show

Quite a few commenters also shared their opinions on Heather and Terry’s new E! series.

“That’s probably why she came back to RHOC. just gonna be another failed cash grab by bravo,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Offensive to real mental health professionals,” added another.

“I haven’t watched this season with Heather’s comeback, but when her and Terry were on before I would’ve predicted they were heading for a divorce. It was constant bickering between each other and her nit picking everything he did or said. Not that he wasn’t all that great either. Are they now suddenly the perfect couple? I’m trying to figure out how they are the ones to give marital advice lol,” shared a different person.

“Oh! Just when I started to like her and thought she was actually exhibiting genuine care and concern 😟 more fool me! Cannot believe its all show for a show,” commented an “RHOC” viewer.

“I don’t admire their marriage AT all,” asserted a fifth commenter.

“If we all had chefs, nanny’s, cleaners, assistants, gardeners etc, then we would all have time to approach every scenario differently. They are not therapists, but their fortune allows them a pretty easy existence and it’s just another way that Heather talks down to people,” chimed in a sixth Reddit user.

The Dubrows Spoke About Their New Show

During a February 2022 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Heather and Terry discussed “7 Year Stitch.” Heather explained that they are “taking in couples in the precarious seven-year mark.”

“We’re doing a full makeover, internal, external, mind, body, and soul,” said the mother of four.

