Fans Blast Teddi Mellencamp For All In Postpartum Program

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave established her lifestyle company All In eight years ago. According to the company’s website, All In clients work with accountability coaches, who “do not carry any fitness, medical or health certifications” to lose weight and focus on their fitness.

“Each coach has completed the accountability program and lives this lifestyle. We are here to hold you accountable to your own fitness, health and wellness goals; our coaches provide you with personal one-on-one support, guidance and tools to help you achieve those goals,” read the wellness brand’s website.

All In offers several programs, including “Weight & Workout,” “Maintenance,” “Monthly,” “All In Jumpstart Kickstart,” “All In CardiOnly,” and “All In Postpartum Program.” According to the website, the “Postpartum Program is designed for new mothers at least six weeks post-birth.” For $599, clients will work with accountability coaches to set up a “post-baby routine of healthy habits and self-care, with a direct focus on nourishment” for four weeks.

On February 18, Arroyave advertised for the All In Postpartum Program on her Instagram Stories. Soon after she uploaded the post, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Instagram Story along with the caption “Teddi Has a Postpartum All In Program” on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Reddit Users Commented on Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s All in Postpartum Program

Quite a few Reddit users shared their opinions on Arroyave offering a program specifically for postpartum women. Many commenters asserted that they were unhappy with the former Bravo star to have focused on demographic of new mothers.

“This is straight up predatory. Like being a new mom isn’t hard enough even if you give yourself grace – there is so much pressure to ‘snap back’ and she knows that she can tap into that and exploit it. F***ing gross,” wrote a Reddit user.

“I do not think a new mother that is recovering from birth, constantly busy, and sleep deprived needs John Mellencamp’s daughter sending her fake platitudes and reminders to starve herself. F*** off, Tedd,” added another.

“How any mother is supposed to have sufficient calories to make it through the day much less breastfeed on her ridiculous program is beyond me. This is gross,” asserted a different person.

“This literally made me sick to my stomach, I hope no new mother tries her crazy mess 😭,” commented a Bravo fan.

“This makes me want to cry, how dare she target this very vulnerable demographic,” shared a fifth commenter.

“This is unconscionable, particularly because I am sure no professionals were consulted on this project,” chimed in a sixth Reddit user.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Received Criticism in 2020

Today reported that Arroyave’s All In program received criticism when Emily Gellis Lande drew attention to the complaints of individuals who had been All In customers in 2020. The wellness influencer used her social media platform to highlight several statements which alleged that the accountability program encouraged undereating.

“Teddi’s diet is starvation with cardio. I want to prevent other people from falling for this scam,” said Lande.

According to Today, Arroyave commented on the criticism on Instagram. In a video, uploaded on September 15, 2020, she shared that she was “so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives [they] have helped change” with the All In programs.

“I 100% feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up, exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do … we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t,” said the former reality television star.

