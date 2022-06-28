Fans Criticize Erika Jayne’s Behavior While Inebriated

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne was inebriated while on a boat in Mexico during season 12, episode 7. The reality television star stated she was “lit” and admitted to her co-stars that she “drank a bunch of liquor and took a bunch of like medications.”

On June 23, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of a tweet, which read, “Erika saying I’m so lit over and over again is proof she’s not f***ing drunk #rhobh” on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The commenter shared that they agreed with the Twitter user and believed that Jayne was exaggerating her behavior.

“Didn’t buy the Erika ‘Im so lit’ act AT ALL,” read the Reddit post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Erika Jayne

Several commenters shared their thoughts on the matter.

“I agree it’s over the top for sure – but I will say mixing an ER Xanax and tequila will have you passed out and acting like that – seems like something she would be aware of tho,” wrote a Reddit user.

“She’s tries so hard to be shocking and tough, to try rattle and intimidate the other ladies. Lmfaoing at your am-dram club theatrics EJ,” asserted a different person.

“So glad someone else thinks this is BS. This is Erika’s attempt to deflect and distract any attention on her. What better way to keep people away from you than to get plastered and her stock standard answer at the reunion will be ‘I was lit’ so no responsibility,” shared a different person.

“Says in nasally of nasalliest voice I’m soooo lit. It was so cringey to watch and listen to lol,” commented a Bravo fan.

“She’s just an incredibly strange human … which is really saying something amongst the weirdos that make up these casts. I wish it was fun to watch, but unfortunately for me, it’s just not fun or interesting,” wrote an “RHOBH” viewer.

“She ‘only’ had 2 or 3 drinks but she was way deep in her Xanax bag which explains the behavior. I’m not sympathetic to Erica at all but I know somebody browned on on benzos and alcohol when I see it, and that was exactly her behavior. Sloppy, dangerous, but not pretend (in my opinion),” chimed in a sixth social media user.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Alcohol Consumption

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Jayne addressed her alcohol consumption during “RHOBH” season 12. She asserted that she did not have an issue with substances.

“I think it’s being blown up more than it is. But look I definitely mixed medication with alcohol and I’ve been very upfront and honest about that. I also wanted to have a good time and sort of numb that feeling of pressure and that judgemental heavy stuff that is coming down, a problem? Certainly not but let’s be honest some of these ladies, their company is rather boring so you do need to spice it up a bit and so that’s exactly what I did and I think they should be grateful that came in personality plus,” stated the Bravo personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Claimed Erika Jayne Rarely Drinks While Filming

During a June 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that Jayne rarely drank when they starred on the show together during its eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons.

“She normally never drinks on the show. I mean off the show, we’ve had drinks together like when I filmed with her for those three years, she never had more than one drink,” said Mellencamp.

