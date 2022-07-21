Fans Criticize Kyle Richards for Comments About Erika Jayne

During “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 10, Garcelle Beauvais spoke to Erika Jayne about her remarks toward her sons, Oliver Saunders, 31, and Jax Nilon, 14, at her birthday party. She noted that Jayne had drank alcohol while taking antidepressants and suggested that the “Pretty Mess” singer may be abusing substances.

“This woman was trying to have a threesome with my older son [Saunders], told my younger son [Nilon] to f*** off, almost fell off the boat, we’re not just talking about ‘oh my gosh, she’s just a little tipsy let’s put her in an Uber,'” said Beauvais during a confessional interview.

During a lunch date, Kyle Richards disagreed that Jayne could be delving into an alcohol addiction. The “Halloween” actress seemed to reference that her co-star and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, have had ongoing legal issues after he was accused of embezzling settlement funds in 2020.

“For me I was like she has gone through so much, she’s sort of being a little more free with us and letting her hair down and showing a more vulnerable side to her,” stated Kyle.

On July 16, a Reddit user shared that they disapproved of Richards’ comments about Jayne on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Kyle’s obsession with Erika ‘loosening up’ this season. Kyle attempting to steer every conversation about Erika toward ‘loving this new side of Erika’ and being ‘really glad Erika is emerging from her ordeal’ or whatever b******* is one hundred percent Kyle trying to produce Erika’s storyline this season, right? Like, she, Erika and god knows who else decided ‘fun Erika’ was going to be the headline, but Erika is too messy and terrible of an actress—and Kyle is too clumsy of a producer—so instead we have these very awkward segues that no one is actually buying,” read the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Kyle Richards

Several Reddit users shared their thoughts on the matter in the post’s comments section.

“I think Kyle knows that Erika wants to be ‘Fun Drunk Erika’ this season, so she’s promoting that image. These BH ladies never stop trying to produce the show,” wrote a commenter.

“If Erika looks sloppy and awful it covers kyles tracks easier cause fans will focus on that. It’s probably also why she’s staying close to Erika so she can be in on those moments as the reasonable one or sidekick or so she can do her shocked pikachu face,” asserted another.

“Kyle seems like that ‘friend’ that wants you to be happy, smiling, and having fun so they don’t have to really listen to your problems,” shared a different person.

“We get it, Erika has been stoic and cold most seasons but this behavior is obnoxious,” stated a Bravo fan.

“Tbh I’m glad she’s f****** up this badly and doesn’t seem to realize how bad the optics are with her victimization of herself in the past with ‘having to deal with Kim [Richards] and her sobriety’ but now we get to see her eagerly nurturing Erika’s (either fake or real) alcoholism and calling it so fun and relieving to see lol Keep up the dumb b**** energy, Kyle 😭,” commented another, in reference to Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards’ issues with substance abuse.

“Kyle is very delusional and doesn’t realize how small her world actually is and that the bigger world outside of it has more people who aren’t dumb***** who will just blindly follow whatever she’s trying so poorly to manipulate. Sure, there are thirsty suckers who will yas Queen her to death online but for the most part people know stealing from widows and orphans and flaunting the riches she’s gleefully gained from their tragedy won’t be forgotten by watching the same pilled out lady ‘loosen up’ with a few tequila shots and then scream f*** you to a child at his moms birthday,” shared an “RHOBH” viewer.

“Kyle is only going to start caring when Erika goes after Kathy [Hilton], THEN it’s too far, because it directly affects her. She’s a pathetic human being,” asserted another.

“Kyle is dying on that hill. why do these dummies align themselves with a sinking ship,” chimed in an eighth person.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Alcohol Intake

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Jayne stated that she did not have problems with substance abuse. She told the publication:

I mixed medication with alcohol, and I’ve been very upfront and honest about that. I also wanted to have a good time, and sort of numb that feeling of pressure and that judgmental heavy stuff that was coming down. A problem? No, certainly not.

She then suggested that she drank alcohol because she found her co-stars boring.

“But let’s be honest, some of these ladies, their company’s rather boring. So you do need to spice it up a bit. And that’s exactly what I did. And I think that they should be grateful that I came in here, personality plus,” shared the reality television personality.

Jayne also mentioned her decision to drink alcohol while taking antidepressants during a May 2022 ExtraTV interview.

“I had taken my mental health very seriously because I needed to be stable in order to handle things that were coming at me. And I did have a couple drinks with some antidepressants and you know, yeah, and it hits you really hard,” stated Jayne.

