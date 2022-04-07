Fans Criticize Melissa Gorga for Being ‘All About Herself’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, are parents to three children, Antonia, Joey, and Gina. In “RHONJ” season 16, episode 7, Melissa and Antonia discussed her upcoming party in celebration of her sixteenth birthday. During the discussion, the teenager shared that she was upset that her parents made her transfer to a different high school. In a confessional, Melissa explained that she and Joe “finally sold [their] house” and they decided to have their sons go to “high school in Bergen County” because the school has a good football program.

“Unfortunately that meant putting Antonia in a new school,” stated the Bravo personality.

During season 16, episode 7, Antonia also asserted that she did not have an interest in cheerleading after having an ACL injury, which upset Melissa.

In “RHOC” season 16, episode 9, Melissa and Joe spoke about planning their daughter’s sixteenth birthday party.

“Do you remember how all out I went for her first birthday? I mean, I literally gave fish for favors, so this is the sixteenth time I’m going to throw her a crazy party,” said Melissa.

On April 1, 2022, a Reddit user criticized Melissa on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Jen [Aydin] is right, Melissa is all about herself Lets just put everything about her aside and just look at the scene where her and joe discuss her sweet 16: ‘Remember how all out I went for her 1st birthday?’ ‘This is the 16th time IM gonna throw her a crazy party’ ;I only have ONE girl dont forget’i know its just a small bit of the show, but listening to her talk about the daughter she shares with Joe, with the I, I, me. I dont know its things like this that tell me shes all about herself,” read a portion of the post.

Reddit Users Commented on Melissa Gorga

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comment section to share their opinions about the “RHONJ” star.

“I agree. Everything is about her. Even the part where Antonia being depressed and upset about switching schools and not being able to cheer. Melissa made it about herself,” wrote a commenter.

“100% agree. I feel so bad for Antonia. Being raised with that typical misogynistic mindset, she praises her boys and puts them on a pedestal but is so harsh to Antonia and it’s like Antonia is an after thought for her,” added another Bravo fan.

“This bothers me alot about her. She’s more concerned with having something to film than to sit down with her daughter and get to the bottom of what’s going on with her. Now I may be forgetting or losing my memory but I don’t recall Teresa ever making everything about one of her daughters issues. It seems like when they are involved in the storyline it’s then reacting to what’s going on versus it being about them. It would have been interesting to have Joe and Melissa talk about their house moving, address why and have their kids be apart of it (like how the next episode is with Teresa and her daughters moving out). I don’t know it would just seem much more organic to have a true storyline and they happen to be there reacting,” shared a different person.

“Melissa has always been into herself. Remember one of her bday parties where her face was plastered everywhere and she got all excited cus her ‘eyes’ were all over. I find her to be Meh,” commented an “RHONJ” fan.

“Melissa is acting, and she’s not very good at it…she won’t get an awards for it. Pretending to be something you are not must be very tough. On camera she acts like she is caring. She’s become a bigger narcissistic woman than Teresa… Next time pay attention when she is not in any conversations, she stands in the background flipping her hair around and posing… my one sister is like that. Always starving for attention,” chimed in a fifth Reddit user.

Melissa Gorga Shared Images From Her Daughter’s Sixteenth Birthday Party

On August 20, 2021, Melissa shared pictures and videos from Antonia’s sixteenth birthday party. The first photo showed the teenager standing in front of a marquee sign that spelled out her name. The following picture featured Antonia posing with her parents and brother. The high school student made her grand entrance in the first video. The next clip showed party guests, including Teresa Giudice and her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, dancing to the music. The next seven slides showed the party decorations.

“Shine bright little lady ✨ She lived!!! Always wanted to do this for my baby girl! @antoniagorgaa✨✨,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

The “RHONJ” star also noted that her daughter’s pink dress was from the boutique, Castle Couture.

