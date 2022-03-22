‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Blasted for Instagram Post

Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during the show’s third season, which aired in 2011. Joe often shared inspirational quotes with his social media followers. For instance, on March 20, 2022, the reality television personality uploaded a picture of himself with the quote, “Be Teachable. Your [sic] not always right” on Instagram.

“Stay humble. #humble,” read the caption of the post.

Several Instagram users flocked to the post’s comments section to point out Joe’s grammatical error.

“Except for when your should be you’re 👍🏼,” wrote one commenter.

“The grammatical error in a statement about being teachable is everything I needed this morning,” added another.

“You’re for crying out loud!” chimed in a third person.

Reddit User Shared Their Thoughts About Joe Gorga’s Instagram Post

On March 20, 2022, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Joe’s Instagram post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Nothing inspires me more than bad grammar!” read the caption of the post.

Several Reddit user shared their thoughts on Joe’s Instagram post.

“Dear god this man is cringe personified,” commented a Bravo fan.

“He makes me want to vomit,” added a different commenter.

Quite a few commenters also shared that they did not believe Joe should be giving out advice about being “teachable.”

“It’s so rich considering getting anyone in that family to look at another persons opinion that they may not agree with is like pulling teeth,” wrote a Reddit user.

“It’s too bad he isn’t teachable and usually wrong. Lol,” added another.

“Joe Gorga is so thick-headed and stubborn he needs to take his own advice,” shared a different person.

“Who does he believe is the audience that genuinely thinks WWJGD – What Would Joe Gorga Do,” commented an “RHONJ” fan.

“Joe probably thinks it means that others aren’t always right, but he is,” chimed in a fifth commenter.

Joe Gorga Spoke About Teresa Giudice

During “RHONJ” season 12, Melissa and Joe expressed frustration over his sister, Teresa Giudice, remaining close with Jennifer Aydin. As fans are aware, Aydin called the Gorgas “crooked” on social media. Melissa and the mother of five also got into a brief physical altercation after Jennifer called Joe a “little b*** girl” in season 12, episode 5.

During a March 2022 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Joe asserted that Giudice would be unhappy with him if the roles had been reversed.

“I would have never heard the end of it. My nieces would probably say nasty things about me. And my sister would constantly remind me over and over and over, ‘you didn’t stick up for me, you didn’t leave, you should have left the house, how dare you stay there when she kicked me out,’” stated the father of three. “ I would have heard it a thousand different times. I mean if Jen called my father a crook, would my sister talk to her? You know, think about that. If she called my mom a crook, I wonder how she would react.”

He went on to say that his family considers him “the dish rag.”

“They can s*** on me, s*** on me, if I say one thing oh it’s the end of the world. I feel sorry for myself. I really do in so many ways. I mean family is supposed to be family and I don’t know,” stated Joe.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo