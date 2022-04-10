Fans Criticize ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Podcast

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent co-hosted her podcast, previously called “Give Them Lala … With Randall,” with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett until they confirmed their break up in November 2021. According to Us Weekly, Emmett revealed that he was stepping down as Kent’s co-host on a podcast episode, uploaded on November 17, 2021.

“I think for now, for me, I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera, even though it’s a podcast and you can’t be in front of the camera, you can be in front of the microphone,” stated the film producer.

He went on to say that he wanted to prioritize his “film business” and spend time with his three daughters, Ocean, London, and Rylee.

“I made that decision and I hope that my 15 followers stay loyal to the podcast, while you don’t hear my voice. But I think that’s — for me right now — the right thing to do for myself and I just want to be super focused right now,” said Emmett.

Since the father of three left the podcast, currently called “Give Them Lala,” Kent often has her assistant, Jessica Walter, as her co-host.

On April 6, a Reddit user took to the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit to share that they do not enjoy the presence of Kent’s assistant on the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

“Does anyone else listen and if so what do you think? I’m not sure why her assistant is now her cohost. Apart from kissing Lala’s a** and agreeing with whatever she says, she doesn’t offer much. Some episodes have been good like the James Kennedy one and the Harry Jowsey one,” read the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Lala Kent’s Podcast

Several Reddit users flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

“I have tried to listen a couple of times, but the way she talks is so unnatural that is annoys me. She just speaks in slang constantly. Its never just a regular sentence. And it’s often slang used incorrectly/in places it doesnt make sense. Its like how Stassi [Schroeder] got to a point where she only spoke (and wrote a f***in book) in internet lingo,” wrote a commenter.

“She sounds like she’s forcing herself to say the slang she says and it’s so awkward 😂,” added another.

“She also over-enunciates and speaks slowly at times as though she’s explaining something to a small child. It’s a very affected speech pattern that I believe she adopts because she thinks it makes her sound unique and interesting. You know that Thing of when someone has no personality so they speak/act unusually to make up for it? That,” commented a different person.

“I listen to it bc i have a baby and listen to podcasts all day just to have something to do. It’s okay. Her assistant kisses her a** insanely. Some guests in the bravo world she has are good. I also listen to her birth/pregnancy stuff bc im interested in that right now. What’s crazy is when rand was on they sounded so in love and he sounded so supportive …it’s just crazy now knowing he cheated,” shared a Bravo fan.

“I like the guests. But i hate listening to her assistant praising lala the whole time,” chimed in a fifth Reddit user.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Daughter in March 2022

In a March 2022 appearance on the “Unwaxed” podcast, Kent spoke about her split from Emmett, who is the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean. She also shared what she is looking for in a romantic partner.

“I want his time, phone use is a big one, I think those would be contrary to what people think — I’m not a materialistic person like I don’t need gifts,” stated the Bravo personality.

