Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Bethenny Frankel Receiving Reality Television Award

Bethenny Frankel is set to be honored at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022. The former “Real Housewives of New York” star will receive the Reality Royalty Award, according to Variety. She will be on-hand to accept the award in person, as evidenced by her Instagram Stories — she was already at the airport with her daughter, Bryn, headed to California on June 1, 2022.

The award was established in 2021 and recognizes “the legacy of reality greatness.” The first recipient was the cast of MTV’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” according to the report.

Shortly after news of Frankel’s MTV honor was announced, fans took to Reddit to react.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Has a Long History With Reality Television Dating Back to 2005

Frankel got her start in reality television in 2005 when she appeared on “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.” She then joined the cast of RHONY, staying on for nine seasons before leaving the series for good in 2019.

Despite rumor that Frankel would be a part of the new RHONY Legacy show, she has confirmed that she has no intention to return to the franchise in any capacity.

On the May 13, 2022, episode of her “Just B” podcast, Frankel confirmed as much.

“I’m just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don’t love. I’m now that person that can actually say, ‘I’ve really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don’t,'” Frankel said.

Over the years, she has made dozens of appearances on various shows, according to her IMDb page. In 2010, she appeared in a RHONY spinoff called “Bethenny Ever After,” and in 2018, she appeared in the “Million Dollar Listing” spinoff “Bethenny & Fredrik,” alongside Fredrik Eklund.

In 2021, she inked a deal with HBO to appear on her own reality competition show called “Big Shot With Bethenny.”

In addition to her time on reality television, Frankel has used her connections to help her create the B Strong: Disaster Relief through which she helps people all over the world who are in need during a time of crisis. Most recently, Frankel was credited with sending aid to the Ukraine.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the News That Frankel Was Receiving the Reality Royalty Award

Some Bravo fans felt that there were other more-deserving recipients of the award and expressed such on Reddit.

“That’s a bit much, lol. Can we give it to Tiffany pollard first,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Nene deserved,” someone else wrote.

“This award should’ve gone to Nene but okay,” a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans are happy for Frankel.

“Some of you guys are taking this silly MTV awards (they’re literally worth nothing) way to seriously, geez. I’m happy for her,” one comment read.

“What an honor for her,” another Reddit user added.

“She is not my favorite person. But good for her I guess. Those awards just seem like semi famous people giving each other participation awards,” another person chimed in.

