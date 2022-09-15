SEE IT: Fans React to Sutton Stracke’s Tweet About Grindr Ads

On September 13, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke took to Twitter to share that she has been getting advertisements for the LGBTQ+ social networking app, Grindr. She uploaded a screenshot of one of the ads, which featured a man’s bare chest.

“You know you’re going to too many gay bars with your gay friends when you start getting Grindr ads 🤦🏼‍♀️ I love you #LGBTQIA 😽😽😽,” read the tweet.

Several Twitter users commented on Stracke’s tweet.

“God I love you! 😅♥️😅” wrote a social media user.

“Lol We love you too Sutton,” commented a Twitter user.

“Sutton we love you 😭😭😭,” added a commenter.

“I was not prepared to see this lol,” chimed in a fourth person.

A Reddit user also shared Stracke’s tweet on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few commenters shared their thoughts about the matter.

“This is the side of her I wish we got to see more of,” wrote a commenter.

“They need to give her more opportunities to show herself. How many boring, tedious scenes have we watched of [Erika Jayne’s] glam squad blowing smoke up her a** & going through her ridiculous closet?” shared another.

“I kind of love this for her,” commented an RHOBH viewer.

“I would die happy if I got a chance to meet Sutton in a gay bar surrounded by fabulous drag queens,” wrote another.

“Hilarious!” stated a Bravo fan.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Sanjit Das in July 2022

According to E! News, Stracke took to Instagram to reveal she is dating Sanjit Das, who appeared in RHOBH season 12, episode 12, in August 2022. During a July 2022 episode of E! News Daily Pop, she shared that she took the “Jeopardy!” contestant to a gay club.

“Sanjit actually just did the Tuesday trivia at a gay club, so you know, I’m just dragging him around. He was on ‘Jeopardy’ so I thought maybe we’d win. We did not,” stated Stracke.

During the Daily Pop interview, Stracke also spoke about her friendship with her co-star Garcelle Beauvais. She explained that they will exchange looks when they are with their other castmates.

“She’s so fun and easy and I just adore her… We’re just ourselves so I mean I love that people love to watch us together I think that we just – there’s one thing when we are in the group, we’re sort of like this,” said Stracke as she moved her eyes back and forth. “Because we’re like what are they talking about. So then when we are alone, we can just be ourselves and relax and laugh and have fun because it gets very tense when all eight of us are together.”

Garcelle Beauvais Shared Her Thoughts About Diana Jenkins’ Comments to Sutton Stracke

During RHOBH season 12, episode 16, Stracke shared that she was hurt when Erika Jayne called her “a b***** f****** c***” during the season 11 reunion. Diana Jenkins replied, “but you are one,” while laughing. She then explained why she disliked being in Stracke’s company. During an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Beauvais shared that she did not appreciate how Jenkins reacted to Stracke.

“She was evil. That was really like nothing I’ve ever seen. It was just uncalled for, but I felt like Diana just cut to the core and just said some really, really hurtful things,” said the “Coming to America” star.

