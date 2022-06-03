Fans React to Heather Dubrow’s Post Suggesting She Is Returning for Season 17

Heather Dubrow came back to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its sixteenth season after being absent for five years. On May 31, 2022, Dubrow uploaded a picture of herself with her “RHOC” co-star Shannon Beador on her Instagram Stories. In the caption, she suggested that they were returning for the show’s seventeenth season.

“Here we goooooooo #17 @shannonbeador,” captioned Dubrow.

On June 1, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Dubrow’s post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Looks like Heather and Shannon are filming season 17 of RHOC!” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on Dubrow’s Instagram Story.

“Very excited to see them both returning!” asserted a commenter.

“Tbh if they’re the only two that return from last season I would not be upset,” wrote a fan.

“Hopefully Heather realizes Shannon is the favorite and not to be messed with,” added an “RHOC” viewer.

“They both look so good! So excited. I’m here for Noella [Bergener] coming back if she just reacts normally and doesn’t put on that fake act she did last season,” chimed in a fourth Reddit user.

Some fans shared that they did not want Gina Kirschenheiter or Emily Simpson to return to “RHOC.”

“Let’s hope for no Gina,” wrote a commenter.

“DYING to know whether Gina and Emily were brought back. If they get a fifth season I’m not watching RHOC anymore. I’ve never said that about any other housewife ever and roll my eyes when other people say that about other housewives… but I absolutely can’t stomach watching their boring a**** any longer. New Hip and Casita need to go,” shared another.

A few commenters also shared that they were unhappy that Dubrow seems to be returning to “RHOC” for season 17.

“Uggg. Bye heather!” commented a Reddit user.

“Ughhh why is heather back? 🙄,” wrote another.

“Heather was an uptight b**** with a broom stick so far up her a** last season. I did not enjoy one single thing about her. Unless she has had a personality change I doubt she is any better in S17,” shared a different person.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Returning to ‘RHOC’ for Season 16

Dubrow shared why she decided to return for “RHOC” season 16 during a December 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She referenced that her daughters, Max and Kat, are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“To be honest with you when Max came out as a bisexual a couple years ago, the amount of love and support we got for her was so amazing but also like the comments and the people who didn’t do it well and had negative situations with their children or their parents, I thought okay, we’ve got these four kids and they’re different genders, different sexualities, and wouldn’t it be cool to show our version of what our normal family looks like and start those conversations in other households and maybe help some other people,” stated the reality television personality.

The mother of four then asserted that “the money” was not the reason she decided to be a Bravo star again.

“For me it had to be something more what is it for us and how can we help other people and what are we doing here,” said Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow Celebrated Pride Month on Instagram

On June 1, Dubrow took to Instagram to celebrate Pride Month by uploading a picture of the inclusive pride flag.

“#PROUDMOM #pride #pridemonth,” captioned the 53-year-old.

Several commenters shared that they appreciated Dubrow’s support of Max and Kat.

“love seeing your love and openness with your children and letting them be who they are! A true ally to the LGBTQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈 Thank you for helping to normalize it on our television screens and showcasing that support. It means a lot to this guy over here! 😊 #pride,” wrote a commenter.

“Thanks for supporting your kids and the community! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍,” added another.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ star channels Marilyn Monroe for NSFW photoshoot