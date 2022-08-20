Fans React to Old Pictures of Diana Jenkins

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins joined the cast for its twelfth season, which premiered in May 2022. On July 31, a Reddit user shared older pictures of Jenkins on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

The first picture showed the mother of three posing with Paris Hilton and Simon Webbe. The following photo featured the “RHOBH” star standing with Hilton and Brooke Brinson. The third snap consisted of the Bravo personality with Sean Garrett. Jenkins was photographed in a room of people in the fourth picture. The final shot showed the entrepreneur sitting with her fiance Asher Monroe, Leopold, and Steven Gomillion.

Social Media Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Images

Several Reddit users shared their thoughts about the pictures.

“The Asher pic 🤣 How did he figure out a way to make me like him less?” asked a commenter.

“I hate talking about a person’s body/ features; but she truly looks so different in so many pictures; is like she’s had so many different faces. I understand weight plays a role in that, it happens to all of us; but in her, is like I’ve seen her with at least 8 different faces,” shared a different person.

“She’s definitely the OG of head transplants,” agreed an “RHOBH” viewer.

“So rich but her hair always looks awful!!” stated a different person.

“She looks different in every photo !” added another.

“She looks like a mom sitting with her kids in the bleachers in the last picture,” wrote a Bravo fan.

“Honestly so wild to see Diana with actual life behind her eyes. Especially when you compare to know where she literally does look soulless in every single confessional and scene,” chimed in a sixth social media user.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Issues With Diana Jenkins

During “RHOBH” season 12, Jenkins has had issues with Sutton Stracke. In season 12, episode 9, the co-stars had an intense conversation during Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party. During season 12, episode 11, the pair decided to take a pause in their argument.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Stracke acknowledged she mimicked Jenkins’ habit of licking her lips during a July 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I wasn’t trying to be mean. I was trying to be funny, you know, I always get in trouble. The question was have you notice – how could you not notice?” said the reality television star.

During the Access Hollywood interview, Stracke noted that she has been at odds with several of her co-stars.

“For some reason all these girls like to yell at me you know. I kind of want to bring like a doll and say like yell at the doll,” said the mother of three.

She went on to say that she believes her castmates take issue with her because she lets her opinion known.

“I speak my mind and I think if they don’t agree with that then they get angry with me and you know, sometimes I say things that are wrong and so we get into it which is okay,” shared the 50-year-old.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

