Fans Slam Crystal Kung Minkoff for Comment Toward Castmate

In “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 5, Crystal Kung Minkoff discussed her issues with Sutton Stracke during a dinner with the cast. She referenced calling a comment that Stracke made “dark” and stated, “words are like a Rorschach.” When Garcelle Beauvais shared she was unfamiliar with the full name of the psychological Rorschach Inkblot Test, Minkoff responded, “I know these are big words.” Beauvais was unhappy with the reply and retorted that the “RHOBH” cast “understand[s] big words.”

“Crystal we’re all smart, we’re all educated women here, I have some big words I can throw out at Crystal but I don’t want to use them. I don’t want to make her feel uncomfortable,” said the “Coming to America” star during a confessional interview.

On June 9, a Reddit user shared that they did not appreciate Minkoff’s comment.

“‘I know these are big words’ was a straight up micro aggression…. In my opinion. But I guess we don’t want to talk about that. Feeling are only validated when they’re Crystals apparently,” read a portion of the post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Opinions About Crystal Kung Minkoff

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on the scene.

“Honestly I think it was just plain rude,” wrote a commenter.

“It was rude and condescending,” added another.

“Can y’all imagine someone saying ‘I know, big words’ to y’all’s face?! I would have been gob smacked. The audacity!!” shared a different person.

“This comment honestly shocked me not to be too dramatic. It was so mean. If someone said that to me I’d think they were a b**** and be so offended. What was even the reason? And I thought it was so odd she directed that to garcelle. I couldn’t understand it and it felt very micro aggressiony to me I agree. Why garcelle? Did she feel like she could get away with saying it to her or something? I’m not sure but I can’t picture her saying that to one of the other women? I hope she’s questioned about it atleast at the reunion. It was so insulting and shows a bad side to her character. People who insult and condescend someones intelligence over such a minor thing are the worst!” wrote an “RHOBH” viewer.

“If someone had said that to Crystal, she would have shut down and walked away. That was so rude,” asserted another.

“Crystal is a mean girl. She will always revert to form,” chimed in a sixth Reddit user.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Her Issues With Sutton Stracke on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

In “RHOBH” season 12, episode 5, it was revealed that the comment Minkoff was referring to occurred when Stracke said she was pleased her “white child [was] with Black girls in [a pool] [while] a Chinese girl was in the Jacuzzi” during a cast trip to Tahoe.

During a June 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Minkoff shared why she did not bring up the conversation during season 11. The mother of two, who joined the show’s cast in season 11, stated that she “wasn’t comfortable with the group just yet.” She then noted that she felt uncomfortable when the “RHOBH” cast confronted Stracke after she made an insensitive comment during a conversation about Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion.

“I’m still learning about them and I thought what was happening with Sutton triggered me and I wanted them to give her the benefit of the doubt because they kept insisting that I did,” explained the 39-year-old.

READ NEXT: Dorinda Medley Blasts ‘Tasteless’ Vicki Gunvalson