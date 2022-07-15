Fans Slam Dorinda Medley for Interaction With Jill Zarin

In “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2, episode 4, former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin got into an argument. Medley criticized Zarin after she expressed interest in being a guest on Eva Marcille Sterling’s radio show, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She also requested to watch Sterling record the radio show in her bedroom. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum denied Zarin’s request.

“What are you a lap dog? This is so awkward. And thirsty!” said Medley during a confessional interview.

On July 12, a Reddit user shared their opinion of Zarin and Medley’s behavior on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The commenter asserted that “Jill Zarin hasn’t changed much all these years.”

“What she does in RHUGT is eerily similar to what she did in RHONY to Bethenny [Frankel] season 3. Wanting to inject herself onto others’ show (Eva’s radio show), keeping bringing up her ‘contribution’ to Dorinda becoming a housewife,” read a portion of the post.

Reddit User Shared Their Opinions on The Matter

Several Reddit users shared that they had more of an issue with Medley than Zarin in the post’s comments section.

“Jill is naturally thirst but that’s what makes her unique and you can’t hate her for that. She genuinely doesn’t mean harm and she would of backed down if eva told her no dorinda did too much,” commented a fan.

“Why was it any of Dorinda’s business? Eva had already turned Jill down and left, if she had a problem with Jill asking then Im sure she was more than capable of saying so. Dorinda just wanted to humiliate Jill,” added another.

“Absolutely! Dorinda loves to humiliate people and isn’t self aware enough to realize that she should be so mortified by her behaviour,” agreed another.

“I thought the same. That’s just Jill, she can’t help herself but she will back off. Dorinda made it an ugly thing,” shared a different person.

“I hate that Dorinda made it more than what it was. Jill didn’t ask to ‘lay on the bed’, and Dorinda describing it like that makes it sound pathetic and try hard,” stated a Bravo fan.

“Dorinda had no business getting involved with Eva and Jill. Eva is strong enough to have said no to Jill if she didn’t want her in the room and Dorinda was very much at the ‘she’s starting’ phase of the day (which is really any time of the day for her). Jill is a mouthy Nyer and while she’s not my favourite I think she’s been fine un RHUGT – normal Jill full of opinions, but in general pretty harmless,” chimed in a sixth social media user.

Jill Zarin Spoke About Dorinda Medley in June 2022

Zarin discussed “RHUGT” season 2 during a June 2022 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. The former “RHONY” star shared that she was friendly with her “RHUGT” co-stars Brandi Glanville and Vicki Gunvalson before shooting the Peacock series. She also spoke about her relationship with Medley, who joined the “RHONY” cast during its seventh season. As fans are aware, Zarin was a main cast member until season 4.

According to the 58-year-old, she invited Medley while filming an “RHONY” season 4 episode, which featured her step-daughter, Jennifer Zarin, who spoke about anti-bullying “at a designer’s showroom.” She explained that she wanted the 57-year-old at the event because she “thought she’d be a great addition” to the “RHONY” cast.

“That had nothing to do with her getting the gig because it was many years later that she got it but I think it’s ironic that I identified her as an amazing potential Housewife and she definitely, definitely was,” said Zarin.

