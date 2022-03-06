Fans Slam Dr. Terry Dubrow’s Behavior Toward RHOC Star’s Husband

In the sixteenth season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Heather Dubrow befriended the show’s new cast member Dr. Jen Armstrong. In season 16, episode 11, Heather and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, hosted a dinner party. The Dubrows invited several of their married friends, including Armstrong and her husband, Ryne Holliday, who were going through relationship issues. Heather intended to show the couple what successful marriages looked like at the party.

When Holliday arrived at the Dubrows’ house, Heather offered him a beverage. After Armstrong revealed that her husband abstains from drinking alcohol, Terry proceeded to ask him if he was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The “Botched” star also inquired if he had tried drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. When Holliday asserted that he had not, the plastic surgeon quipped, “no alcohol, no cocaine, no marijuana, no heroin, nothing.”

On March 4, a Reddit user took to the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit to share that they had an issue with Terry’s behavior.

“Terry Badgering Ryne About Not Drinking. I found this to be incredibly rude on Terry’s part. Not everyone drinks, not everyone needs a reason to NOT drink. Ryne could have personal reasons for not drinking such as a family history of alcoholism or because he just doesn’t want to ingest unnecessary sugars. Either way it doesn’t matter, give the man an ice water and politely get to know him,” read the post.

Reddit Users Commented on Dr. Terry Dubrow’s Behavior

Several “RHOC” viewers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“The Dubrow’s may have money, but they have zero class. super trashy their behavior and they are completely delusional about how it comes across,” wrote one commenter.

“The Dubrows want to be so highbrow, but then act like this,” added another.

“Terry’s behaviour in general was very de classe. Who does he think he is to comment on anyone’s relationship. The weird smirks and judging Ryne for not drinking. Not classy. I actually felt so bad for Ryan that whole time. He looked like he was dying but powered through,” commented a different person.

“That was so rude! If you offer someone a drink and they say no leave it at that! Don’t hound them,” asserted an “RHOC” fan.

“Terry is a jerk. Guess what, Terry? Not everyone has to be like you. If it makes you feel insecure that someone is different, that’s your problem. Belittling someone just because they make different choices than you is childish,” chimed in a fifth Reddit user.

Dr. Jen Armstrong Gave an Update on Her Relationship

During a February 2022 appearance on New York Live, Armstrong shared where she currently stands with her husband. She referenced that she briefly separated from Holliday after filming “RHOC” season 16.

“Right now, things are going very well actually. We’re on a positive trajectory. It did get pretty intense. It got worse before it got better,” said the doctor.

The reality television personality also shared why she was transparent about experiencing marital strife on “RHOC.”

“It was intense in our relationship and I don’t think we could have not brought it up on the show. And I’m not an actress, it just is what it is,” explained the CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

