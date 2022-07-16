Fans Criticize Erika Jayne & Kyle Richards for Interaction With Garcelle Beauvais

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 8, Erika Jayne was a guest at Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party, where she was inebriated. The 51-year-old expressed romantic interest in Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver, 31. The “Pretty Mess” singer also told her 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, to “get the f*** out of here” when he walked by with Crystal Kung Minkoff to get flowers for his mother.

In season 12, episode 10, Beauvais had a conversation with Jayne about her comments to her sons at Sutton Stracke’s house. She acknowledged that her co-star was drunk but asserted that she can not “disrespect” her children. Jayne shared that she took “full responsibility” for her actions.

“I was s*** talking and treating the kids like they were adults and I was wrong, you know so, I fully apologize. I also want to say this – it didn’t come from a bad place, it wasn’t vicious, it was just wrong,” stated the reality television personality.

Beauvais also mentioned Jayne’s habit of drinking alcohol while taking antidepressants. Kyle Richards then chimed in that she believed the “Party People” singer has not lost “her composer one time” over seven years.

“I think she’s allowed to have a little bump here,” asserted Richards.

Beauvais expressed frustration with her co-star’s comment. In a confessional interview, Richards shared that she did believe Jayne should have not spoken rudely to Nilon. She asserted, however, that she appreciated that the singer was “having some fun.”

On July 6, a Reddit user shared the scene on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Kyle Richards & Erika Jayne

Several commenters shared their opinion on the matter, with many criticizing Richards and Jayne’s behaviors.

“Erika is apologizing for literally cussing a child out and Kyle still managed to be the most ignorant person in the scene,” wrote a commenter.

‘I’ve known her for 7 years and I never saw her lose her cool.’ do we not remember Hong Kong, Kyle? and erica didn’t even give her the d*** dignity to take her sunglasses off and look garcelle in the eye,” added another.

“I’m still trying to figure out how cussing out a 14-year-old can be considered ‘cutting loose,’” shared a different person.

“First of all, Erica was doing pretty good with her apology until she made an excuse about why she did it. She should of apologized, begged for forgiveness and then the victim, Garcelle, gets to decide if it’s a sufficient apology. Also, Erica knew she had been horribly inappropriate to Garcelle’s son and didn’t take the initiative to apologize on her own. That’s another example of why she’s such a s**** person. As for Kyle, she’s an absolute piece of c***. She’s treating Erica like something tragic happened to her. Erica is a criminal that stole from victims!!! Kyle saying that she’s happy that Erica let her hair down and excusing the gross behavior to Garcelle’s son is unforgivable!!!” shared a Bravo fan.

“Wow, Kyle really said f*** it this season. I guess pretending to be a decent human got too difficult,” asserted an “RHOBH” viewer.

“Erika can’t even look garcelle in the eye to apologize. so rude to keep her sunglasses on. also you cannot convince me kyle doesn’t hate garcelle. the way she blindly defends erika is so gross,” chimed in a sixth social media user.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Dating Life in June 2022

Jayne, who separated from her estranged husband Tom Girardi in 2020, spoke about her romantic life during a June 2022 interview with E! News’ Daily Pop. She shared that she has had difficulty dating.

“I’m really socially awkward about this. I say exactly how I feel and I realize men don’t like that. They say that they want a woman who is forward but they really don’t,” said Jayne.

