Fans Slam Heather Dubrow for ‘Bad Manners’

Heather Dubrow left the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” following its eleventh season. Five years after her departure, the 53-year-old decided to rejoin the show’s cast for its sixteen season, which premiered in December 2021. Season 16, episode 11, showed Heather opening up her mansion to host a dinner party for a few of her married friends. Her co-star Dr. Jen Armstrong and her husband, Ryne Holliday, attended the event. The “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host planned to help the couple navigate their marital issues during the party.

While at the Dubrows’ house, Armstrong became noticeably intoxicated and Holliday did not seem to be enjoying himself. Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, inquired why he refrained from drinking alcohol and wanted to know if he had tried drugs. The “Botched” star also remarked that he “can’t imagine as a guy being married to a doctor.” In her confessional interviews, Heather made comments about Holliday’s decisions to wear athletic socks with dress shoes and to place a napkin in his shirt collar at the dinner table.

On March 5, a Reddit user shared that they had an issue with Heather’s behavior in season 16, episode 11 on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. In the post, the “RHOC” viewer shared why they “can’t stand Heather this season.”

“Heather’s idea of bad manners: wearing your napkin incorrectly. Actual bad manners: –Interrogating a sober person about why they’re sober and joking with them about cocaine -Inviting someone to your home and interrogating them about their marriage when they clearly are uncomfortable sharing – Being condescending about gender roles in someone’s relationship – Making fun of someone’s socks to their face -Making fun of the way they wear a napkin on national TV -Talking about how much money you spend!!!!!” wrote the Reddit user.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Heather Dubrow

Quite a few Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on Heather and her husband in “RHOC” season 16.

“The Dubrows are just a couple of a*******. They don’t even know Ryne, yet they felt they could pick him apart, and interrogate him. And they did this KNOWING about his and Jen’s troubled relationship!! Frkn salt in wound. They have a superiority complex,” wrote a Reddit user.

“It’s horrible hostess behaviour. Heather is the same as LuAnn, Jill, etc. Money can’t buy you class and all they have is fake class. They know basic rules like how to place a napkin and which cutlery to use, yet miss the whole etiquette part. Genuine classy people would judge silently and either never invite you back or correct you in private. If you have to loudly announce other people’s failings to prove how classy you are…it’s because you’re not,” added another.

“You hit the nail on the head. I hate the words ‘class’ or ‘classy’ but I was always taught to never mock a guest at the table. Let alone her widening her eyes repeatedly in mock horror at Jennifer being drunk, there is no way Heather was not plying her with drinks. From Heather’s reaction it is like someone was stabbed in front of her but her husband was ok asking a guest about heroin addiction,” commented an “RHOC” viewer.

“Very concise and appt summary. I felt bad for Ryne. Heather and her friends seemed to get off on feeling superior, when they were just rude with zero empathy. Cue their gruesome laugh,” shared a different person.

“Heather’s tone and facial expressions are condescending. She’s an iceberg that you can’t break through if you have differing views,” chimed in a fifth commenter.

Heather Dubrow Shared She Had an Issue With The Editing of ‘RHOC’ Season 16, Episode 11

While recording the March 3 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather claimed that the editing of season 16, episode 11, made her dinner party look uncomfortable. She asserted that she “would never make someone feel uncomfortable.” The Bravo personality also stated that she and the attendees of her party were respectful towards Holliday when he was protecting his shirt with the napkin. She noted in the episode, “they show [them] looking at him with a bad look.” However, she claimed “that did not happen” and their reactions were “from another area.”

During a different episode of her podcast, uploaded on March 10, Heather made clarifying comments about the editing of “RHOC.” She explained that “every 30 hours that [they] film, 20 minutes makes it to the air.” She asserted that she is aware the producers of the show “can’t show everything” that has been filmed.

“So when I talk about the way things are put together or edited, I’m not blaming editing as much as I’m saying like you just can’t show everything, so even if something was important to you and frames how you feel about someone or an event, if it’s not shown, it like doesn’t exist. It’s really weird,” explained the mother of four.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo