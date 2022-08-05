Fans Criticize Kyle Richards’ Behavior in RHOBH Season 12 Deleted Scene

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke had a heated discussion at Garcelle Beauvais’ party in “RHOBH” season 12, episode 9. In a deleted scene from the episode, Stracke attempted to leave the party after the conversation. Kyle Richards approached her and grabbed her arm. The mother of four told Stracke to not “be dramatic.” Stracke shared that she did not appreciate Richards’ behavior during a confessional interview.

“I’m upset with Diana. She can say things to me that hurt. But with Kyle this is a different level. She of all people should be like protecting me not piling it on not adding to the problems,” stated Stracke.

On August 1, the clip was shared on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Kyle Richards

Several Bravo fans criticized Richards’ behavior in the post’s comments section.

“Kyle has some sort of superiority complex towards Sutton. They all view her as the odd one, the one that doesnt belong. Which, funny, isnt a bad thing. Who would want to be a part of a squad full of grifters, thiefs and cons?” wrote a commenter.

“I think Kyle KNOWS that overall Sutton has more importance. But in this show, she can feel like she’s more important than Sutton and she relishes in it. In the real world, Sutton trumps Kyle in all aspects when it comes to being rich rich,” added another.

“Kyle grabbing and manhandling Sutton is so triggering,” shared a different person.

“She’s that chic that sticks her finger in your face trying to make you snap in private. What is with her doing this? Why does she feel so comfortable doing it to Sutton? Cause she briefly leased her house? Sees her as weak? If Kim [Richards] was rubbing around doing this to others she’d be mortified and never shut up about it,” commented another.

“Agreed! She just HAS to be in everyone’s business like back tf up vile Kyle,” commented a Bravo fan.

“If there’s one thing Kyle Richards loves, it’s excessively physically manhandling people.Remember in S5 when she kept grabbing at Brandi [Glanville], but everyone just pretending it was fine because everyone hated B that year? shakes head,” stated a Reddit user.

“Omg Kyle is the worst. I don’t understand why Dorit [Kemsley] and Kyle are blaming Sutton for being dishonest when Diana was being fake to her. I actually feel even worse for Sutton now because I don’t think she realizes that Kyle is a s*** friend to her,” asserted an “RHOBH” viewer.

“If Sutton grabbed anyone (and especially Kyle) like that, the whole season would be about her aggression. No “friend” of anyone would grab a person like that, it’s downright disrespectful,” chimed in an eighth social media user.

Sutton Stracke Discussed Her Friendship with Kyle Richards

Stracke spoke about her relationship with Beauvais and Richards during a May 2022 interview with Us Weekly.

“Garcelle and I – we will always be friends, no matter what. It doesn’t matter if we’re doing the show or not. We’ll be friends for life. As I will also with Kyle. I love her dearly and I love building these friendships. That’s why I do it. I love the experience and the good part that comes out of it is that you actually get to make real friendships,” said the 50-year-old.

