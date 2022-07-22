Fans Slam Kyle Richards for Interaction With Sutton Stracke

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 11, Kyle Richards hosted a get-together at her house. She invited her “RHOBH” co-stars and her “Halloween” castmate Jamie Lee Curtis. The “Little House on the Prairie” actress decided to place Sutton Stracke next to Diana Jenkins. As fans are aware, Jenkins and Stracke have had issues with each other throughout season 12. During the meal, the Georgia native attempted to help Sheree Zampino with her false eyelashes. When she was unsuccessful with her eyelash glue, Curtis stepped in. Richards appeared frustrated with Stracke and asked Jenkins if she enjoyed watching her adversary struggle with Zampino’s eyelashes.

“Sutton get your hands off her,” said the mother of four.

On July 15, a Reddit user shared the scene on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Scene

Several Reddit users shared that they did not appreciate Richards’ reaction to Stracke.

“Why does Kyle f***** snarl at Sutton. It’s so gross. Sutton clearly feels a friendship with Kyle. I hope that Sutton sees this season and realizes the feeling is not reciprocated,” wrote a commenter.

“She treats Sutton like a child. It’s f***** rude. Just because she rented your house ONCE doesn’t mean you can speak to people like you are,” added a different person.

“Kyles such a bully to Sutton. It’s like she’s focused on using Sutton to make her feel better about herself,” asserted a Reddit user.

“Why is Kyle so d*** dramatic and acts like sutton did something so wrong … she does that a lot to her,” stated a Bravo fan.

“I HATE the way Kyle speaks to Sutton,” asserted another.

“It’s so passive aggressive. It’s like she doesn’t like her at all,” wrote an “RHOBH” viewer.

“Kyle pretending like she didn’t put Sutton and Diana next to each other on purpose, like d***, she’s a really bad actress,” commented a social media user.

“im so tired of kyle constantly harping on sutton like SHUT UP also yay diana is back with a negative attitude blah blah blah at least be funny about it,” chimed in an eighth person.

Kyle Richards Discussed Diana Jenkins in March 2022

During a March 2022 interview with People magazine, Richards shared her thoughts about Jenkins. She asserted that “Diana’s great.”

“She’s extremely smart, opinionated, outspoken, beautiful. She’s somebody who you look at her, and you think, ‘My God, this woman. Talk about over the top.’ She’s very extra. She admits that herself, but she also is someone — she comes from Bosnia. She’s someone who’s been through war and seen all that — so she’s a very multi-dimensional woman and I have a tremendous amount of respect for her,” shared Richards.

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2022, Stracke discussed filming “RHOBH” season 12. She asserted that she does not regret her actions from the latest season.

“You can’t have regrets along the way, you know, we all make mistakes but you kind of half to make your mistake and move on. So no regrets but I haven’t seen it yet. Who knows maybe I’ll have a lot of regrets,” shared the Georgia native.

