Fans Slam Leah McSweeney’s Sheer Outfit

Fashion designer Leah McSweeney, of “Real Housewives of New York City” fame, is known for her bold style. Daily Mail reported that on December 10, 2021, the reality television star took time hosting the Studs and DeuxMoi star-studded party. The 39-year-old opted to wear a sheer long-sleeved cropped top adorned with an artistic pattern and a matching bodycon skirt from Alejandro Collection. She finished off the look with black strappy heels.

The Married to the Mob founder shared pictures taken at the holiday event on Instagram. The photos showed the 39-year-old interacting with celebrities like actress Hari Nef, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, and “Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera. The Instagram post also included a video of McSweeney showing off her dance moves.

Some Reddit Users Were Unhappy With Leah McSweeney’s Sheer Ensemble

On December 13, a Reddit user shared a picture of McSweeney wearing her mesh Alejandro Collection outfit with the caption, “This look is NOT it” on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions about the reality television star’s ensemble.

“A fashion designer with no fashions?” wrote one commenter.

“Leah does not know how to dress at alll she acts like she’s this downtown chick who’s indulged in the younger fashion crowd that is shaping the industry but home girl misses the Mark EVERYTIME. GIRL HIRE A STYLIST,” shared another.

“This quite literally may be the ugliest garment my eyes have ever had the displeasure of gazing upon. Excuse me while I go get hypnotherapy to forget this affront to fashion and nature,” asserted a different Reddit user.

“Do you think the clothes she wears are expensive? I am not a fashion expert at all, but I feel like everything she wears looks so cheap,” asserted a fourth.

“She has no concept of street style, and she doesn’t know how to mix high/low. How she built a fashion business is beyond me,” chimed in a fifth social media user.

Leah McSweeney Revealed if She Believed Starring on ‘RHONY’ Has Changed Her

During an April 2021 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, McSweeney shared whether she thinks starring on “RHONY” has changed her. She revealed that she believes she is “the same person” that she was before being thrust into the spotlight. She clarified she is of the mindset that people “are supposed to change.”

“We’re supposed to evolve as people as time goes on,” said the mother-of-one.

During the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, the 39-year-old, who joined the “RHONY” cast during its twelfth season, also discussed her sobriety. She shared that she felt hesitant about not drinking while filming “RHONY” season 13. She explained that heavily consuming alcohol “does make for great TV sometimes.”

“I have that in the back of my head for sure. Not even in the back of my head. It was in the front of my head, I’m not going to lie but at the end of the day, my health and my life and the well-being of my daughter like comes first so if I’m a whack reality TV star not drunk and then that’s it and maybe it’s not for me,” said McSweeney.

READ NEXT: Gina Kirschenheiter Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke: She ‘Sucks’