Fans Criticize Lisa Rinna for ‘Tone Deaf’ Instagram Post

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. According to Deadline, the hit Bravo series snagged nominations for Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series and Best Unstructured series.

On May 16, “RHOBH” star Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to celebrate that the Bravo series has been nominated for the Critic Choice Awards. The post showed Rinna wearing a pink mini dress while standing in front of a green screen. In the caption of the post, the reality television personality seemed to reference her co-star Erika Jayne’s legal issues that were featured on “RHOBH” season 11. According to Us Weekly, a December 2020 lawsuit alleged that Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi had “embezzl[ed] settlement funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.” The publication reported that while Jayne “was dismissed in Girardi’s fraud lawsuit,” she was later “sued for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty and for financial elder abuse.”

“The show was nominated for 2 #CriticsChoice awards today for season 11 thanks to [Erika Jayne] and her life imploding❤️ #RHOBH💎@bravotv @evolutionusa,” read the caption of Rinna’s post.

On May 17, a Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of Rinna’s caption on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The commenter shared that they appreciated “RHOBH” stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais’ presence on “RHOBH.”

“More like thanks to people like Sutton & Garcelle who actually asked questions and made a good show instead of kissing Erikas a** for 20 eps straight 💋,” read the Reddit post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Opinions on Lisa Rinna’s Post

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“Lisa Rinna is saying – good thing Erika’s husband didn’t pay the victims what he owed them, we could film a show about it,” wrote a commenter.

“I’m sorry we are celebrating the suffering of widows and orphans and other victims for salvaging our reality show? Bravo should start a restitution fund,” shared a different person.

“yeah wtfffff lisa needs to read the room,” commented an “RHOBH” fan.

“How tone deaf of Lisa Rinna,” wrote a Bravo viewer.

“Wow Lisa Rinna HOW LOW CAN YOU GO,” wrote a Reddit user.

“I’m honestly so sick of Rinna, she truly disgusts me with how low she’ll go for the housewives. I want to stop watching BH but I also want to support Sutton/Garcelle/Crystal,” commented another.

“This is Lowkey sick…..thank you Erika for your husband and possibly you defrauding people who died ……ok rinna,” shared a social media user.

“Lets all thank Sutton Garcelle and Crystal for not kissing Erika’s a** and actually using her f***ed up story as the storyline. Rinna once again proving she knows nothing,” chimed in an eighth Reddit user.

Erika Jayne Discussed Her Feud With Garcelle Beauvais

During a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jayne teased her feud with Beauvais during the show’s twelfth season. She explained that she believed the “Coming to America” actress placed expectations on her.

“I think Garcelle wants something from me that she’s not going to get and that this perspective of how she wants me to be behaving and be behaving and what I should be doing in regards to my legal situation and you know, I can’t do what others want me to do. I have to do what’s right for me,” said the 50-year-old.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jayne also shared that she is not “dating anyone.”

“The most that I say is that I’m having some good contact and that’s nice, it’s important, so I’m thankful for that,” said the singer with a laugh.

