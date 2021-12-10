Fans Slam Luann de Lesseps for Recording a Rap Song

Luann de Lesseps has appeared on “Real Housewives of New York City” since its first season in 2008. The 56-year-old currently stars on the Peacock series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

On top of being a Bravo personality, de Lesseps is passionate about singing. Over the past decade, she has released a few singles, including “Money Can’t Buy You Class” and “Chic C’est la Vie.” The mother-of-two also often hosts cabaret performances.

Page Six reported that de Lesseps’ latest project was “a rap single.” While speaking to the publication in December 2021, the “RHONY” star shared how she came up with her new song called “F-Bombs on the G (With the OGs).” She explained in an interview promoting “RHUGT,” her castmate Kenya Moore, of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame, discussed having an intense moment involving Ramona Singer inside of a Gulfstream jet.

“We were doing an interview and Kenya goes, ‘Yeah, there were a lot of F-bombs on the G.’ And then I was like, ‘With the OGs!’ And then I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a song,’” said de Lesseps.

During the Page Six interview, the Bravo star also discussed the writing process of the rap.

“I went into a writing session and I showed pictures of the [‘RHUGT’] trip, talked about the trip with a producer friend of mine, who wrote ‘Money’ and ‘Chic.’ And we produced this new song. The fans are going to flip!” said the reality television star.

She also noted that her team was “putting together a little video with Bravo with excerpts from the trip to match up to the music.” The music video was released on December 9, 2021.

Fans Reacted to the News of Luann de Lesseps Releasing a Rap Single

Fans reacted to the news of de Lesseps’ new project on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. In a thread posted on December 5, 2021, quite a few commenters expressed being unhappy with the reality television star’s decision to make a rap song.

“Please stop! I am begging her to NOT do this,” commented one Reddit user.

Another commenter wrote, “I get second hand embarrassment just reading this.”

“It [sic] going to be an absolute train wreck,” shared a different social media user.

A fourth commenter asserted the song “sounds like a disaster but [de Lesseps] looks amazing.”

Another Reddit user referenced that “RHONY” is currently not in production, writing, “Every day the ladies of RHONY remind us why the show is taking a hiatus.”

Luann de Lesseps Discussed Her Tour in November 2021

During a November 2021 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Luann de Lesseps discussed going on a holiday-themed cabaret tour throughout December.

“It’s just great to be back and performing live and on stage, you know, I love it and to have the fans there and to feel that love it’s the holidays so there’s so much to celebrate,” said the television personality.

De Lesseps teased that fans can expect members of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” to be present when she performs at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey on December 16, 2021.

“You’ll see some of the ‘Jersey Girls’ there because they love the show and they’re always so supportive, you know, I love that about the ‘Housewives,’ we’re like this family and whenever we have something that is important to us and that we love, you know, we help each other out,” said de Lesseps.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Welcomes First Grandchild: PHOTOS