Some Fans Are Unhappy With Melissa Gorga for Conversation With Daughter

In “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12, episode 7, Melissa Gorga had a conversation with her daughter, Antonia, regarding her sixteenth birthday party. The teenager shared that she planned on inviting some of her classmates from her old school. Antonia then revealed she felt frustrated that she had to attend a new high school. She asserted that Melissa “did not consider [her] feelings at all” when making the decision to move, which her mother denied.

During a confessional interview, Melissa shared that after selling their house, her family “moved to Bergen County.”

“The football there is amazing and my boys [Gino and Joey] are such athletes. Our boys are going to high school in Bergen County, so unfortunately that meant putting Antonia in a new school,” shared the mother of three.

Melissa also noted that Antonia took a hiatus from cheerleading after tearing her ACL. While the “RHONJ” star hired a trainer to get her daughter back into the sport, she had little interest in doing so.

“She’s literally telling me that she will never tumble again and she doesn’t care. Just like that. Where that’s where my daughter shined her whole life. Oh my god, that breaks my heart,” stated Melissa during a confessional interview.

She later compared her daughter’s situation to what she experienced when she was 16-years-old while speaking with Traci Lynn Johnson and Margaret Josephs.

“I’m looking at her and I’m like you have it easy girl. Like we moved, me and my mother to Florida, we were trying to get away from my father. It was so rough going into the Baco High School. They bullied me like you won’t believe,” stated Melissa.

She went on to say that “after [they] moved there, [her] dad died,” which caused her to be even more depressed.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on Melissa Gorga

On March 16, a Reddit user shared that they sympathized with Antonia while watching season 16, episode 7 on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“I feel really bad for Antonia (and I know Melissa and her stans will downvote the h*** out of me_ Antonia is depressed… being yanked into a new school; having to give up her passion (cheerleading); mom gossip overwhelming, etc. Melissa better wake up quick or she’s going to lose her daughter,” read the post.

Quite a few commenters shared their opinion on the matter.

“The whole time she was talking to the girls I was yelling at the TV for Melissa to take her to a therapist. Her description of Antonia’s behavior was textbook symptoms of depression 🤦‍♀️,” wrote one “RHONJ” fan.

“The way Melissa told Antonia she could NOT stop cheerleading-as if she had said she was dropping out of high school!!! SO overbearing-way to alienate your daughter, Melissa!” added another.

On March 17, a different Reddit user uploaded a similar post about Melissa and her daughter on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. In the post, the commenter asserted that “Melissa has always been a trash person.”

“Now on the latest episode she talks about how the family moved because the football team is good and her boys are athletes, etc. Nothing about the academics or for her daughter (who they moved in high school) Then when the daughter says how ‘cruel’ it was Melissa says how hard it is to time selling a ‘high end’ house like theirs etc. (houses in any segment is moving in days in their area and aren’t they ‘well connected’ in real estate and contracting) And changes to how she is only upset because she can’t do tumbling and cheer because of injury. Her daughter says Im not doing cheer anymore and didn’t really care anyway and Melissa again dismisses her. I feel so bad for her,” read a portion of the post.

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section.

“That conversation with her daughter was gross, Antonia was going to be 16 and she did not want to cheer anymore because she got hurt. Melissa just shook it off and is literally going to make her cheer! I’m sure Antonia is anxious about hurting herself again and you can see her hearts not in cheer anymore so why force her,” wrote one commenter.

“That showed me right there the favoritism she has for her sons over Antonia cause I couldn’t imagine moving to a whole new county for her sons football playing,” commented a different person.

“Then Melissa turned around and started talking about how much harder she had it growing up. Dismissing her own child’s experiences bc she deemed her own as more traumatizing…was disgusting,” added another Bravo fan.

Melissa & Joe Gorga Spoke About Parenting Their Daughter

During a February episode of Melissa’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” she and her husband, Joe Gorga, spoke about parenting their eldest child. Joe revealed that he wanted to be protective of her, especially when it comes to dating. Melissa then encouraged her husband to be more lenient with their daughter.

“Those girls, trust me, they rebel later, so I’m doing like the happy medium, I would say I think people would be shocked to know that we are, out of all of the parents, we’re usually the stricter ones, we’re a little bit strict with our daughter, and our sons, I would say. We’re just known to be a little bit more of a stricter parent, but I feel like it’s time to let her start – she, I know her very well, I know what kind of kid she is. Thank god Antonia is like a great kid and you have to let her make her own decisions a little bit,” stated the reality television personality.

