Fans Slam Teresa Giudice’s Red Carpet Look

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice attended the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired on June 5. The reality television personality was nominated for Best Fight and Best Reality Star, per MTV.com. She also starred in the first season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which snagged a nomination for Best New Unscripted Series.

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel, who was honored with the Reality Royalty Award, shared a series of photos that showed her posing with Bravo stars, including Giudice, on Instagram. Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they did not like Giudice’s plunging black dress with cut-out detailing.

“Theresa, your top is silly. Doesn’t fit. Come on. Looks desperate,” wrote an Instagram user.

“What is Teresa wearing?🙄 Her daughter’s clothes???” asked another.

“Egads! What is Theresa wearing? The rest of the ladies look elegant!” asserted a different person.

“Teresa looks ridiculous 😖,” shared a commenter.

“Bethany did you have to bite your tongue about Teresa’s dress? She looks ridiculous,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Teresa needs to dress her age and stop stealing her daughters clothes. She looks ridiculous and Garcelle [Beauvais] needs to fire her stylist,” stated a fan.

“Teresa lose that outfit! Please!” chimed in a seventh person.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Being on ‘RHONJ’

While speaking to Where Is The Buzz on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet, Giudice shared that she is “grateful” that she has starred on “RHONJ” since it premiered in 2009.

“I’m a believer that whatever is supposed to happen is supposed to happen in your life and this was part of my journey and I’m just riding the wave and you know, I just want all the fans to continue, you know, riding the wave with me,” stated the mother of four.

The “RHONJ” star also shared how she felt about being nominated for two MTV awards.

“I got a text message, ‘they’re asking you to be a presenter at the MTV Awards and you’re nominated and you have three nominations.’ I’m like ‘what?’ I didn’t understand at first. I was like shocked but you know, exciting, honored,” said the Bravo personality.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Upcoming Wedding

Giudice shared similar comments about her nominations during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, also on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“I love it, it’s an amazing feeling, it feels really surreal, so you know, I’m honored to be here,” stated the Bravo star.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Giudice also shared some details about her and her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ upcoming wedding. She revealed that her co-star Margaret Josephs is invited to the ceremony. As fans are aware, Giudice and Josephs were at odds throughout “RHONJ” season 12. The “RHONJ” star also noted that her former co-star Dina Manzo will be in her bridal party.

Giudice then shared why she believed she and Ruelas have had a successful relationship.

“We love and respect each other, honor each other, and that is the best thing, you know, that we go by and communication. We have the best communication, which is really important,” said the 50-year-old.

