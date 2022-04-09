Fans Criticize Traci Lynn Johnson For Not Being ‘Housewives Material’

Traci Lynn Johnson joined the cast of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” as a “friend of” during the show’s twelfth season. Since being featured on the series, Johnson, who is married to former NFL player Tiki Barber, has been at odds with Teresa Giudice. In season 12, episode 5, Johnson confronted Giudice for not sticking up for her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga after their fight with Jennifer Aydin. During “RHONJ” season 12, episode 8, Giudice also got upset at Johnson while they were at a rope’s course because Barber asked her fiance, Louie “Louie” Ruelas, about abuse allegations.

On April 3, 2022, a Reddit user shared their opinion about Johnson on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Is it just me or does anyone else get annoyed everytime Tracy opens her mouth? 💀 i feel like shes sticking her nose in everyones business just to wriggle her way into the group. I want her off my screen. Pronto. She is not housewives material 👋🏽,” read the caption.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About The New ‘RHONJ’ Personality

Several Reddit users took the time to comment on Johnson’s behavior on “RHONJ.”

“Yeah. She’s giving hall monitor energy,” wrote a commenter.

“Her ‘friend of’ role is really really weak. We should be seeing at least a little bit of Traci and Melissa [Gorga] hanging out. She randomly butts in at times that don’t involve her in the slightest. IF she wanted to be relevant she should have really gone off at Tre for ruining her ropes course outing, that would have been valid enough. Marge [Josephs] seems to be buddying up because clearly as Melissa’s friend she’s going to be against Tre. Traci has no fire, is not interesting at all, and is not a good fit for a housewife. She needs to pull a Crystal Minkhoff and start some REAL drama instead of just clinging to everyone else’s. Crystal is also not a shining star in her first season but she at least had her own drama and instead of piggy backing on everyone else’s,” added another.

“Honestly there would be more personality in 2 cardboard cut outs for Traci & Tiki. Not even being nasty they’re just lost in the ether here… pointless,” shared a different person.

“I would honestly just love it if Teresa looked at her and said, ‘who are you?’ She’s so irrelevant to me, I have no interest in her opinion,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Same. Her going off on Teresa about not supporting the family was cringe af. You are not in the family, Teresa barely knows you. Exactly who are you? Simmer down girl,” chimed in a fifth Reddit user.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Traci Lynn Johnson in March 2022

During a March 2022 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by former Bravo stars Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, “RHONJ” personality Margaret Josephs briefly spoke about Johnson. The fashion designer asserted that “she’s great” and “has good solid opinions.” The 55-year-old also noted that she is a fan of Barber.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave asked if Johnson “start[ed] as a Housewife and end[ed] up as a friend?” Josephs replied that she and her co-stars “all thought she was going to be a Housewife.”

“We did think she was going to be a Housewife. I was desperate for her to be a Housewife,” stated Josephs.

