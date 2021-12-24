Fans Slams Gina Kirschenheiter’s Latest Project

Gina Kirschenhieter joined the “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast during its thirteenth season. On top of being a reality television star, the 37-year-old is also a mother to three children, Sienna Rose, Nick, and Luca.

On December 21, Kirschenheiter announced on Instagram that she owns a skincare line called CaraGala. The post featured a video of the Bravo personality where she explained why she wanted to launch the company.

“A lot of you complement me on my skin and it means more to me than you will ever know because I have had a lot of struggles with my skin. In the past year and a half, I decided to do something about that. I have been working on my own skincare company and today is launch day,” said the mother-of-three.

The Bravo star also shared that she has been using her products for over a year.

“That is what has changed my skin,” asserted Kirschenhieter.

“IG NEWS! Today I have officially launched my skincare company CaraGala with a limited release. After years of struggling with my own skin I have spent the last year and half finding effective solutions that work! I am beyond excited to be able to share CaraGala with all of you!” read a portion of the caption.

CaraGala products, which include cleansers, moisturizers, serums, masks, and exfoliators, range from $36 to $65.

Fans Reacted to Gina Kirschenheiter’s Skincare Company

On December 22, a Reddit user shared Kirschenhieter’s Instagram post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few commenters shared their opinion on the Bravo personality starting a skincare company.

“Add this to the bonfire of housewives products no one asked for [fire emoji],” commented one Reddit user.

“Who are the people that buy these products and why?!” added another.

“This is mean but Gina is always looking a hot mess so I can’t really imagine her as the type to have a skincare routine, let alone her own line,” shared a different commenter.

“Took the words from my mouth. Theres a number of side hustles i could see Gina pursuing, skin care was not one of them.And traditionally, if you want to hype up how good a skincare product is, you don’t advertise with a face slathered in several inches of makeup,” agreed a fourth social media user.

A different commenter also took issue with Kirschenheiter wearing a noticeable amount of makeup in her Instagram video, writing, “Love how she has on a literal pound of foundation and other makeup when introducing a skincare line. She’s not the brightest, but she’s trying (a little too hard imo).”

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Her Thoughts About The New Season of ‘RHOC’

In a December 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Kirschenheiter shared her thoughts about “RHOC” season 16, which premiered on December 1, 2021. She asserted that she “actually feel[s] really good” about the show’s sixteenth season.

“I feel really good about our cast. I feel really good to say that. I actually feel like it’s a group of friends and you know, I’m riding that high note,” said Kirschenheiter.

While speaking to Us Weekly, the Bravo personality also discussed the return of Heather Dubrow after she was absent from the show for five seasons. Kirschenheiter suggested that she was a fan of the 52-year-old when she first starred on the show.

“I was excited to meet her. I was excited like everyone else was at home. I mean I watched [‘RHOC’] too before. She’s fancy pants and I was excited to meet fancy pants and get to know her,” said the mother-of-three.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Welcomes First Grandchild: PHOTOS