Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Ended Her Engagement: Report

Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, is reportedly no longer engaged. The eldest daughter of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has split from her fiancé Alex Manos, sources told The Messenger in September 2023.

Farrah, 34, had been engaged to Manos since November 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Farrah Aldjufrie’s Relationship With Alex Manos ‘Changed’ After They Got Engaged

On September 13, 2023, The Messenger reported that Farrah and Manos have split. An insider confirmed that it was Farrah who called off her engagement and that Manos would “love” to reconcile with her.

“She waited a long time for the engagement and the dynamic of their relationship had changed,” the insider told the outlet.

Other sources said the split will play out on the upcoming season of Farrah’s Netflix reality show “Buying Beverly Hills.” Manos appeared in the first season, which aired in 2022, and his proposal to Farrah was even filmed for the show.

According to Tudum by Netflix, in 2021, Farrah and Alex were set to film a scene in which they talked about their relationship, when he “pivoted” to a proposal.

“Alex had apparently always planned to propose that evening, with or without cameras around,” the site noted. It was also revealed that the proposal was something that Farrah had “been wanting for so long.”

Fans began speculating about the status of the former couple’s relationship after Manos was missing from a family vacation to Italy in August 2023. Richards’ daughter Alexia Umansky’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman, appeared in photos from the trip.

It is unclear exactly when the breakup occurred, but in comments posted on Instagram, some fans felt Farrah was trying to hide her engagement ring finger while posing for photos during her family’s European vacation.

Fans Had Speculated About Farrah’s Slow Wedding Planning

Farrah had been taking time with her wedding planning. Nearly one year after Manos popped the question, she told Us Weekly she would be happy to skip the wedding and go right to motherhood. When asked how her wedding plans were going she replied, “They’re going.”

“I got my dress and that’s about it, but we are getting closer to finalizing some things or at least, you know, starting that whole process,” Farrah said in October 2022. “Do not have a date set. To be honest, I really just wanted to enjoy the engagement for a minute. And I know people dive right into it, that’s not my personality or my partner’s.”

“I’m like can we just skip the wedding and get to the baby part,” she added, before saying she wanted a small wedding, or at least family’s version of small.

Richards previously weighed in on the wedding planning, telling E! News that Farrah would never want a supersized wedding weekend like her cousin Paris Hilton had in 2021.

“I know her: She’s my daughter, she’s not going to want it to be a 1,000 people or anything ridiculous like that,” Richards said. “I really just want to respect her wishes and make sure she enjoys the moment and not get caught up in everyone else.”

In April 2023, Farrah sounded a little more dire when asked about how her planning was going. She told E! News, “Planning is not going great.”

She then explained, “I am just taking my time. I know the clock’s ticking, but I’m taking my time.”

Farrah’s split from Manos comes two months after Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage.

