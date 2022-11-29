Farrah Aldjufrie Reveals How She Survived Reality Show With Her Sister

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have seen a lot of drama unfold for the Richards sisters over the past 12 years. In the first season, Kyle Richards got into a blowout argument with her sister, Kim, while filming the season finale. And during the most recent season, Kyle and her oldest sister, Kathy Hilton, dealt with the fallout from an explosive cast trip to Aspen during which Hilton reportedly threatened to “ruin” her younger sister and her family.

The famous sisters’ strained relationships have been ongoing for years, and following the RHOBH reunion taping in September 2022, Richards admitted to E! News that things were still “not great right now” between her and her sister Kathy.

When Richards’ own daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky, signed on for their reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills,” the RHOBH star had some concerns after having her own sisters’ drama play out on TV. “It made me very nervous,” Richards said at BravoCon in October, per People. “I was not for this at all.”

But the Umansky sisters’ relationship survived season 1 – and here’s why.

Farrah Aldjufrie Revealed Why Her Dynamic With Her Sister Differs From Her Mom & Aunts on RHOBH

“Buying Beverly Hills” follows a group of realtors at Mauricio Umansky’s luxury brokerage firm, The Agency. Farrah, 34, has been working for her dad for years, but her sister Alexia, 26, is still a junior agent. While there was drama among some of the realtors, the sisters managed to keep their relationship intact during filming.

During an interview on “The Hot Messy” podcast, Aldjufrie revealed that she has “no regrets” about doing the Netflix reality show. “It did feel like a big risk because this could have gone any which way,” she admitted. “There is such thing as producing and editing. I did not know how I was going to be portrayed. I did see that my mom had a bit of a rough last season [on RHOBH]. I know what’s going on out there in the reality world.”

Podcast host Adam Newell noted that Aldjufrie’s relationship with her sister was portrayed as “really positive” on the show, and that she came off as a “mentor and encourager” unlike the older women in the family whose relationships were damaged on their reality show.

“I think that just my sister and I have a very strong relationship, and we have a big age gap and we only became really super close in the last maybe four or five years,” Aldjufrie explained. “I have the very protective older sister feel towards her and also want to be her mentor and I want to encourage her. I also want to give tough love but I have a harder time doing that, so I think that’s just what our dynamic is.”

“I know for my mom it’s been harder for her because she has a different relationship with her sisters,” Aldjufrie added. “There’s more ups and downs and obviously they’re also on a show that’s definitely more sensationalized; it’s definitely more about bringing the drama and stirring the pot and moving storylines. And our show is not so much about that, so I think it made it easier for us.”

Another Sister Could Be Joining The Agency — And ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

The season finale of “Buying Beverly Hills’ gave fans a cliffhanger when younger Umansky sister, Sophia, showed up at The Agency fresh out of college. Now fans wonder if the 22-year-old will be joining her sisters at their dad’s real estate firm.

In an interview on Yahoo’s In The Know series, “We Should Talk,” Alexia Umansky revealed that Sophia was indeed prepping to get her real estate license.

“She’ll be a fun dynamic if this happens, Aldjufrie added. “If she does [join the show], we all have very different personalities. She’s hilarious, dry humor, so funny, so I think it would be really fun to have another sister.”

