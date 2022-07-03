Fans React to Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Birthday Flashback Photo

A photo was shared of a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star for her birthday and fans are shocked at how different she looks.

On Sunday, July 3, Kris Jenner shared a series of photos of Faye Resnick who appeared on RHOBH in a “friend of” capacity over the course of seasons several seasons.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kris Jenner Shared Flashback Photos of Faye Resnick & Fans Commented on Their ‘Original Faces’

“Happy Birthday gorgeous @fayeresnick!!!! My OG ride or die!!,” Jenner wrote on the social media post. “What an amazing few decades we have had together! You are the most fabulous BFF, friend, mother, sister, auntie, traveling partner, therapist, and you know how to make the best margarita on the planet. You are so loyal, kind, smart, funny, supportive, generous, beautiful inside and out and have such great business sense. I am beyond blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for your beautiful friendship. I love you so so much XOXO.”

Fans took to Reddit to express their thoughts on how different the ladies looked.

“It’s hard to remember what both of their original faces looked like,” someone wrote on Reddit.

“She might be morally corrupt but she was really pretty before all the plastic surgery and shouldn’t have touched her face. The body dysmorphia in BH is just sad,” someone wrote.

“Faye is giving me Zoe Kravitz vibes here,” someone wrote.

“Kris looks like Selma Blair in this photo,” a fan said.

“Faye looks a little like Gizelle there. Shame Faye is hiding her black features now,” a commenter wrote.

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Also Shared a Birthday Message to Resnick: ‘You Are so Special & Loved by so Many People’

“Oh @fayeresnick how we love you so!!!” Richards wrote on Instagram. “We are missing you this birthday because we are ALWAYS with you on your special day. Thank you for always being there for all of my family and me. You are so special & loved by so many people. We love you so much!!!

Resnick replied to the post writing, “Awe, so many incredible memories of a lifelong friendship. Ej and I miss and love you all so much. I feel so blessed to have you and your loving family in our life.”

The post brought up mixed emotions from RHOBH fans.

“I’d love to see Faye on the show as a friend again. I’d be curious to see what she has to say about Erika,” someone wrote.

“I love Faye,” a fan wrote. “‘No matter how many Chanel bags you borrow, you will never be a lady.’ I’ve tried to work that in but it never quite lands.”

“I don’t know what is about her that I don’t care for never will… Just not my cup of tea,” someone wrote.

“can @fayeresnick get her own show already?? she literally plays hopscotch, bouncing from top reality show to top reality show and she’s proven to be quite entertaining! just sayyying.. an interior design show on @hgtv would be PERFECT!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” someone said.

Several fans blasted Richards for sharing low-quality photos.

“girl what are these blurry a** photos,” someone wrote.

“Why are they so blurry Kyle,” someone asked.

“Kyle what are these photos,” another fan asked.

“her photos always look like they were taken on a potato,” someone joked.

