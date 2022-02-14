Hitman Found Guilty of Murdering Real Housewives Star’s Brother

Anis Hemissi, a 24-year-old professional kickboxer, was found guilty of the murder of 36-year-old Flamur Beqiri. Beqiri, the brother of “Real Housewives of Cheshire” star Misse Beqiri from the U.K. spinoff of the hit Bravo franchise, was shot and killed at his home in front of his family on December 24, 2019.

The Southwark Crown Court in London, U.K. passed down the guilty verdict on February 11 after a ten-week trial, the Metropolitan Police reported. Hemissi, a Swedish citizen, was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm. His countryman, 35-year-old Estevan Pino-Munizaga, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Two other Swedish nationals, 32-year-old Tobias Andersson and 23-year-old Bawer Karaer were acquitted of manslaughter and murder after the trial. Clifford Rollox, 31, and Claude Castor were both found guilty of perverting the course of justice, the police stated.

There are 21 international series in the “Real Housewives” franchise and “The Real Housewives of Cheshire” is the longest-running international spinoff, with 14 seasons so far. Misse Beqiri joined the RHOCheshire franchise for its third season, which aired in 2016, and remained until the fifth season, where she appeared as a guest housewife before leaving the show for good in 2017.

Beqiri Was Gunned Down Following a Dispute Between Rival Crime Groups, Authorities Said

A Swedish hitman who shot a father dead on his doorstep in front of his wife and child has been found guilty of his murder. Anis Fouad Hemissi, now 24, gunned down Swedish national Flamur Beqiri in an "organised hit" as part of escalating violence between two rival pic.twitter.com/kuINd0IdwX — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) February 11, 2022

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, Hemissi was a hitman who flew from Sweden with the intention of killing Beqiri. “Homicide detectives established that the targeted shooting was part of a dispute between two organised crime groups based in Sweden,” the statement added,” explaining that the violence had been escalating between the groups since 2018.

The BBC reported that the court heard evidence that Beqiri was a “kingpin in an international drugs gang” and was targeted by a rival crime group, who took six months to plan his murder. The authorities reported that Beqiri was shot with a semi-automatic weapon in front of his wife and two-year-old child.

According to the publication, Beqiri had Swedish and Albanian nationality and was involved in drug trading since 2007.

The Prosecutor Issued a Statement After the Guilty Convictions Were Handed Down

The four men will be sentenced on February 18, police stated. The prosecutor, Louise Attrill, said:

This was a shocking, cold-blooded and brutal murder of a man in front of his young family on Christmas Eve. The intention was clear – to kill. Flamur Beqiri was gunned down on his doorstep in front of his wife and two-year-old child. Multiple shots were fired at close range. The murder was deliberately carried out in a way that would cause maximum terror and trauma given the date, place and circumstances

Misse Beqiri did not issue a statement, but previously opened up about the loss of her brother in early 2021, on what would have been his 38th birthday. “Feels like I’ve lost a part of my body,” she wrote, according to the Daily Mail. “I never got a chance to say I love you, never got a chance to say I’ll miss you. I have you in my heart no matter how far you are, to the heavens I wish I could fly. I will remember everyday with you,” she wrote.

