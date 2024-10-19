Former RHOBH Star’s Husband Says Show Was ‘Terrifying’ & ‘Horrible’

Lisa Rinna‘s husband Harry Hamlin is glad she is no longer a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In January 2023, Rinna announced her exit from RHOBH following a volatile season 12 that featured her in a brutal feud with Kathy Hilton following a cast trip to Aspen. During the RHOBH reunion, Hilton called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood,” and at BravoCon in October 2022, Rinna was booed as she walked onto the stage.

During an October 2024 appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live,” Hamlin agreed with Cohen that not being on the show has been good for his wife.

“I have to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the last season that she was on,” Hamlin told Cohen. “That show was so terrifying for her, so horrible. And such an icky moment in her life that she’s had to say ‘No.’ And by saying no and not going back, she has now transformed herself into an amazing fashionista, an amazing actress. I mean, she’s just killing it everywhere she goes.”

Lisa Rinna Knew It Was Time to Leave RHOBH

Rinna was a star on eight seasons of RHOBH and was a major player in several big storylines. But after a disastrous season 12, she sent an email to producers to announce she was quitting the show.“I will not be renewing my contract, and I will not be coming back to RHOBH. Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa,” she wrote in her resignation email dated September 2022, per People magazine.

Rinna explained to Interview magazine that she felt something had changed in the “Housewife Universe” and that it no longer felt healthy to her. “It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me,” she said in January 2023.

In a May 2023 interview with The Evening Standard, Rinna revealed that her late mother, Lois Rinna helped her make her decision to step away from the Bravo reality show. “She came to me,” Rinna said of her mother, who died in November 2021. “I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, ‘It’s time for you to go.’”

Rinna added that she later shared the story with a psychic who told her that she received a similar message from Lois.

Andy Cohen Is Proud of Lisa Rinna

Cohen previously talked about Rinna’s success as an actress, model, and entrepreneur following her RHOBH exit. On the April 18, 2024 episode of “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen said he never would have imagined the 61-year-old mom of two doing some of the things she’s done post-Housewives

“I did not have it on my bingo card that Lisa Rinna would become not only a model, but she is walking in couture campaigns in Paris,” Cohen said at the time. “She is now doing an actual print campaign for Marc Jacobs. Like she is legit, a major, she has become a real player in the fashion industry. And I’m really impressed. I’ve got to give it up to her.”

Cohen admitted he thought Rinna’s career path would have ventured into the talk show arena. “I could see her on ‘The View,’ I could see her on ‘The Talk,’” he said at the time. “Or that she would have wound up on a scripted series,” he added. “And I know that she’s gotten a bunch of series work, but I just didn’t expect this, and I think it’s amazing and very exciting. Props to Lisa Rinna on a post-Housewives renaissance and renewal. I mean, when I saw that Marc Jacobs campaign, I was really, as the kids say, gagged.”

In October 2024, Cohen told Hamlin that Rinna’s success after leaving RHOBH has been “great.” “It’s great, I absolutely love it,” the Bravo host said. “I have to say Rinna seems like she’s living her best life. She seems light as a feather, and she’s having so much success doing so many things.”