Tamra Judge Says She Told Producer to Not Share Claims About Heather Dubrow

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener had their fair share of issues throughout the show’s sixteenth season. As fans are aware, Bergener claimed that Heather shoved a production crew member after she found out Shannon Beador had brought up Nicole Weiss James’ dropped lawsuit against her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. Heather has repeatedly refuted the claims.

During a June 2022 episode of Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM’s radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” the “Flipping Out” star asked his guest, “RHOC” alum Tamra Judge, about the allegations against Heather.

“There were rumors that the night that Weiss, Nicole Weiss, when she had brought up the alleged lawsuit against Terry, there were rumors that they didn’t react very well behind the scenes… but Terry and Heather were very, very angry with the producer and aggressive, like I even heard, physically aggressive,” said Lewis.

Judge replied that “there’s a lot of rumors” about the situation.

“You never know what to believe. I mean Noella talked about it and she was shut down pretty quickly and so I don’t know, I think where there’s smoke there’s fire. I’ve never personally known Heather to be physical, I’ve never seen that side of her and so when Noella mentioned it, nobody else supported her then it makes you wonder, did it really happen?” stated the former Bravo star.

She also confirmed that a former “RHOC” executive producer exited the show following its sixteenth season.

“I did hear that the executive producer is not coming back. And I don’t know if Heather has anything to do with that. But also on ‘The Housewives’ there’s always different executive producers every couple years, there’s a new executive producer,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Kelly Dodd Called In During Tamra Judge’s ‘Jeff Lewis Live’ Interview

Judge’s former co-star, Kelly Dodd, called in during the “Jeff Lewis Live” interview. Dodd claimed that a former executive producer named Thomas Kelly had contacted her, Judge, and Beador.

“Thomas Kelly called all of us, the producer, and he said to every single one of us, and to Shannon, me, I don’t know what he said to you Tamra, but I think he said the same thing – that Heather Dubrow did push him, that Terry did push him against the wall. He said that she was diabolical – that Heather Dubrow was and that everyone was scared of her,” said Dodd.

She then stated that Judge had warned Kelly to not share his allegations.

“Thomas Kelly said that and I know Thomas Kelly wants it out and I think this is what Thomas Kelly said Tamra said do not go and talk about this publicly because it will ruin your career,” said the 46-year-old.

Judge confirmed she had encouraged Kelly to not publically speak about the situation.

“I did. I just told him it’s just best — he was very much heated. He got fired. He thinks she’s the reason why. And I told him, you know, it’s just best if you don’t talk about it publicly because it’s going to affect your career with Bravo. He did get a new job at Netflix, but I said if that’s truly what happened then people like that get what’s coming to them,” shared the Vena CBD founder.

Dodd went on to say that she “absolutely believe[s]” Kelly.

“Thomas isn’t one to lie, he wasn’t one to lie. And we all think collectively that [the production company] Evolution [Media] was the one that was protecting the Dubrows and didn’t tell Bravo exactly what was happening because it’s all odd to me that this all came out because Evolution deals with [Terry Dubrow’s show] ‘Botched,’” stated the former “RHOC” star.

Kelly Dodd Shared Similar Comments in May 2022

Dodd shared similar information about Kelly during a May 2022 YouTube video.

“I got some gossip, my old executive producer, Thomas Kelly, will not be on ‘Orange County,’ he called all of us and he said that ‘Heather Dubrow is diabolical,’” said the former reality television star.

She also noted that she wanted Kelly to film a video with her to talk about his experience working with Dubrow.

“I would really, really love for Thomas Kelly to come on my show and explain how much of a nightmare and how everybody was scared of Heather. And Bravo did put all their eggs in one basket and he scared them into not doing it again,” stated Dodd.

Tamra Judge Spoke About the ‘Jeff Lewis Live’ Interview on Her Podcast

Judge discussed her “Jeff Lewis Live” interview during a June 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp. While recording the episode, the former “RHOC” star shared she was surprised by Dodd’s appearance.

“[Lewis] says we have a special caller while we’re live and it’s Kelly Dodd and I’m looking at Jeff like you really don’t want me to come back to Bravo, do you. And Kelly went in hard. ‘Tamra’s being politically correct’ and Kelly just went off, I was like a mouse, I was like I can not participate in this conversation,” shared Judge.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards’ Cheeky Bathing Suit Snap Is Turning Heads