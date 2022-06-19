Former Real Housewife Reveals Friends Son Was ‘Stabbed in the Head & Face’

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted on social media about her friend’s son after he was stabbed.

Camille Grammer shared a series of photos of a friend’s son who was injured in a knife attack in Eugene, Oregon asking for prayers.

Camille Grammer Says Her Friend’s Son Was ‘Stabbed in the Head & Face’ by Homeless Man With an Arrest Record

“My friends 21 yr old son got stabbed in the head and face several times by a homeless man in Eugene, Oregon,” Grammer wrote. “The man who stabbed him had 13 prior arrests!?!! Jack is recovering after another surgery to repair his jaw after the knife cut through it. This should never have happened!! He’s a college student and a Marine. This picture is from his Tik Tok. I have other pictures but they are too graphic to post without a warning. Prayers for him and his family.”

Several Housewives commented on the post.

Former RHOD star, Stephanie Hollman wrote, “Omg Camille I cannot imagine how scary this must be for you. Sending him prayers for a speedy recovery.”

RHONY star Ramona Singer voiced her frustration by commenting “This should not be happening our country has gone out of control.”

RHOC’s Shannon Beador wrote, “Prayers to your friend’s son! Every parent’s nightmare!”

RHOBH and RHOC former stars Kathy Hilton and Peggy Tanous replied with praying hands emoji.

Report: Suspect Was ‘Chased by Witnesses’ After Stabbing & Is Facing Charges Including ‘Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Weapon’

According to a local news report by KEZI 9 ABC, police responded to a call around 2:30 am for a “stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses.” The victim was nursed when bystanders applied “pressure to his wounds.”

The man arrested is 30-year-old Dylan Jones, according to the outlet, and is “facing multiple charges including assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.” Additionally, the report indicates that the victim and Jones did not know “each other prior to the incident.”

Camille Grammar Slammed RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley as ‘Boring’ & ‘Insufferable’

I think she’s so boring. She is cute but insufferable. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) June 16, 2022

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was live-tweeting an episode of the new season of the show.

On June 15, 2022, a fan asked what she thought of Dorit Kemsley’s break-in which was featured on the show this season.

Her reply didn’t address the break-in but she did give an honest answer about Kemsley.

“I think she’s so boring,” Grammer said. “She is cute but insufferable.”

This isn’t the first time Grammer has poked at Kemsley. In a reply to an October 2, 2021 tweet she wrote, “I think Denise should replace Dorit. DK hasn’t had a storyline in years and is protected. PK made her interesting this season.”

Kemsley hasn’t replied to the recent comments but she addressed some in 2018, tweeting “Ha! Find a hobby @TheRealCamilleG it’s actually becoming sad and pathetic,” in response to Grammer tweeting, “You were spared some of the comments you made at The Project Angel Food event. Omg.. if some of those comments were aired even Kyle was concerned 4 you.”

