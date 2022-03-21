Former RHOBH Star Says Dr. Bill Aydin Is ‘Very Hard to Watch’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Jennifer Aydin and her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, on her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge.

As fans are aware, in “RHONJ” season 12, episode 1, Margaret Josephs revealed that Bill had an affair 10 years ago. Since this revelation, the doctor’s infidelity has been a topic of discussion. During season 12, episode 7, Jennifer shared that she was frustrated by her husband’s “silence,” as he has acted aloof after his affair came to light.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Tamra Judge Spoke About Dr. Bill Aydin on Their Podcast

While recording the March 18 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge discussed “RHONJ” season 12, episode 7, and shared that she is “worried about that marriage a little bit.” She wondered if Bill appears withdrawn because he “doesn’t like to film” or if he does “not want to be with his wife.” Arroyave chimed in that she believed that the plastic surgeon has acted this way throughout his relationship with Jennifer.

“I don’t think he’s ever been the most loving, supportive, caring husband there is. And I think as a woman, watching him, it’s very hard to watch,” stated the former “RHOBH” star.

Arroyave then referenced that Jennifer chose to get a rhinoplasty and a chin implant from a doctor in Turkey, instead of her husband. Judge stated that the situation indicated that “something is not right” in the Aydins’ relationship. Her co-host agreed with her and asserted that “there’s some sort of intimacy lapse.”

“That’s all I’m saying, but I do feel for Jen. I do feel for her family,” stated Arroyave.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Her Marriage in February 2022

During a February 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Jennifer gave an update about her marriage. She explained that “RHONJ” season 12 has been difficult for her husband.

“It’s almost like reliving it, so he is feeling the guilt of his infidelity, he is living the guilt of me having to endure this publicly and he’s been really trying, really trying, he’s been romantic and you know, I’m a woman so of course, I’m going to welcome those gestures,” shared the “RHONJ” star.

She went on to say that the couple has decided to focus on the positive aspects of their marriage.

“We’re planning a trip with the kids and another family member with their kids, so we’re excited about that, we’re planning a summer, you know, we’re just talking about the good things and trying not to concentrate on all the bad,” stated the mother of five.

Jennifer also noted that she did not intend to discuss Bill’s affair with anyone. However, she was aware that information about his infidelity could end up on “RHONJ.”

“I thought joining the show, this secret may come out but I wasn’t going to forgo something that I wanted based on a mistake that he made, okay,” stated Jennifer. “I already gave him a pass okay, he should be grateful for that, you know, don’t press your luck here and ask me not to join the show.”

New episodes of “RHONJ” air Tuesdays on Bravo.

