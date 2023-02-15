Former RHOBH Star Involved in Terrifying Case of Mistaken Identity

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards opened up about a shooting that she was involved in back in November 2022.

At the time, several news outlets had reported that Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers were involved in a road rage incident during which another driver pulled out a gun and shooting at the pick-up truck that Phypers and Richards were driving in. However, while chatting with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show on February 9, 2023, Richards revealed that it wasn’t a road rage incident at all.

“Aaron was driving me to set and honestly, we were at the wrong place at the wrong time. Wrong area. And I believe that they thought we were someone else. And they shot at us,” Richards told Lewis. She went on to dive into the frightening details of the incident.

Denise Richards Says She Was ‘Screaming Like a Lunatic’ During the Incident

Richards explained that she and Phypers had been on the freeway when a man started following them in an aggressive manner. She admits that she started “screaming like a lunatic” once she saw that the “guy had a gun.”

“It was quite scary,” Richards said on the radio show. “He kept following us and kind of blocked us in,” the former reality star recalled. “I was literally on the floor, almost peeing my pants. I’m not joking. I’ve never been in this situation,” she added.

Richards told Lewis that her husband faced the man in the other vehicle in a last ditch effort to save himself and his wife, as they didn’t know what was going to happen next. “I don’t know how Aaron had the balls to do this but he rolled the window down and put his hands up and he said, ‘I don’t know what you’re upset at. I’m just trying to take my wife to work,'” she continued.

Richards admits that her instinct was to get out of her husband’s truck, but her husband “pulled” her back in. She couldn’t help but feel like she was going to get shot, so she sat up in hopes of convincing the man with the gun that she and her husband were innocent in whatever the man thought they did. She pleaded with him, reiterating that her husband was simply trying to get her to work.

“The guy just looked at both of us and then he rolled up the windows and drove away,” Richards said.

Denise Richards Previously Said She & Her Husband Were ‘Very Grateful to Be Safe’

A few days after the incident, Richards took to her Instagram feed to share a post thanking fans for their well wishes, support, and prayers.

“I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time. We are both very grateful to be safe. The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you,” Richards wrote in an Instagram post on November 23, 2022.

Richards didn’t elaborate on what exactly had happened, but did take to Twitter to respond to someone who wished harm on her.

“Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly,” the now-deleted tweet read.

“Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a******,” Richards tweeted in response.

