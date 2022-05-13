Former RHOBH Star Responds To Criticism of Plastic Surgery Procedure

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, revealed she underwent a platysmaplasty, also known as a neck lift, as reported by People magazine. The 40-year-old shared she had the cosmetic procedure with her social media followers via her Instagram Story. The mother of four, however, faced backlash from an Instagram user who sent her a direct message. According to the publication, Arroyave responded to the commenter and uploaded the messages in a different Instagram Story.

“Ur a public figure trying to help women loose [sic] weight yet your getting a face lift to remind those of us who need one who can’t afford one how ugly we are Thanku,” wrote the commenter.

Arroyave replied that she was “being transparent with [her] journey” and inquired whether the Instagram user would “prefer [she] lie and pretend the loose skin on [her] neck disappeared.”

“That’s not who I am. You want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow,” asserted the former Bravo personality.

Arroyave captioned the Instagram Story with an inquiry directed at fans.

“Do you appreciate me being open about my journey or would you rather I just pretend I did nothing?” wrote the former “RHOBH” star.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke Receiving Backlash on Her Podcast

While recording a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave spoke about her neck lift. She explained that she believed it was “important” for her to be transparent about getting the procedure “and not kind of hide the situation.” She noted that most fans were pleased with her decision to share details about her neck lift. However, some individuals expressed that they were unhappy that she underwent the surgery because she owns the accountability company, All In by Teddi, which focuses on fitness.

“There’s also been people saying ‘how can you say you’re all in and accountable and then blah, blah, blah, and then go and get a neck lift’ and I’m like ‘they don’t run hand-in-hand.’ And I’ve always been completely transparent about this, yes I have worked extremely hard the past seven years to get healthy, to take care of myself, but I am also a human being that has insecurities, that have things that bother me and the way my side profile looked from multiple times of losing weight, gaining weight, losing weight, and also the anatomy of the bone in my neck, I did not like it and it was something that bothered me,” explained Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Gave An Update About Her Neck Lift on Instagram

On May 12, 2022, Arroyave took to Instagram to show fans the results of her surgery. The photo showed the mother of four tilting her head to show off her side profile. She stared at the camera while touching the back of her head.

In the caption of the post, the 40-year-old revealed that the picture was taken four days after her operation. She also shared that she was being interviewed by Extra TV and encouraged her followers to ask her questions. In addition, the former “RHOBH” star expressed gratitude for her facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder, MD.

“Thank you @drsarmelasunder – not only are you an incredible surgeon but you made me laugh, feel safe and I trusted you 💯 which was a huge factor for me. 💕💕💕,” read a portion of the caption.

Dr. Sarmela Sunder was quick to comment on the post.

“Thank you for trusting me with your gorgeous face 😍 I know it’s a scary decision to make so it means a lot to me that you put your faith in me and my team 🥰,” wrote the doctor.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother