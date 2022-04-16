Former RHOBH Star Thinks Season 12 Will Be ‘a Really Hard Season to Watch’

The twelfth season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is set to premiere on May 11, 2022. During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her co-host Tamra Judge spoke about the “RHOBH” season 12 trailer, which premiered on April 7. Judge stated that the trailer “looked really good.” The 54-year-old then asked Arroyave, who left “RHOBH” after the show’s tenth season, if she was upset by that.

“No and I think it looked good and watching some of the things go down, I felt relief,” replied Arroyave.

She then shared that she has insider information about season 12 because she is still friends with some of the “RHOBH” cast.

“I’m going to open up as much as I possibly can, but where I think it hurts me if I was on the show, right now, I can comment on what I’m watching but if I was actually on the show, I would hate to be a part of some of these conversations,” stated the 40-year-old.

She also hinted that “RHOBH” season 12 will have dramatic moments.

“I think it’s going to be a really hard season to watch. I think it affects a lot of my friends and I think it’s going to be a good season,” said Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About ‘RHOBH’ in March 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2022, Arroyave teased that she may briefly appear in “RHOBH” season 12.

“There’s one episode where I’m working for Extra and I’m covering an event that the Housewives are at,” stated Arroyave.

She clarified that she did not want to have a full guest appearance.

“In regards to filming a scene, I – doing a drop in like that is not something I am interested in doing,” asserted the former Bravo personality.

She also shared that she sometimes misses filming for the show.

“The good news is that the women that I am friends with, I still see and talk to all the time. So that’s not missing. But it was a big part of my life for a long time, but I am happier without it. But of course, you miss things,” said the All In founder.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed Her Podcast

During the March 2022 Us Weekly interview, Arroyave shared why she decided to co-host a podcast with Judge. She explained that she originally had a podcast called “Teddi Tea Pod.”

“I had been doing ‘Teddi Tea Pod’ for a long time and I had gotten to the point where I was just like I’m showing up here, I’m doing this and I kept asking, I really want a co-host and iHeartRadio’s like listen if you’d be willing to talk about Housewives, we’ll give you a co-host,” said the former “RHOBH” star.

She then shared that she picked Judge because they have differences of opinion.

“I want somebody who we’re not always going to 100 percent see eye to eye, is not scared to share their opinions and also was a Housewife because that’s what we can speak on, plus, we have very similar views on certain things, so there is enough of a connection,” stated the mother of four.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge on RHOC Star’s Beau: ‘I’m Surprised He’s Still Sticking Around’