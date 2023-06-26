RHONJ Star Teases Next Step in Relationship

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Frank Catania opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend, Brittany Mattessich, on the June 23 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During the podcast episode, Arroyave referenced that Frank Catania’s ex-wife, Dolores Catania, is in a series relationship with Paul “Paulie” Connell. The former RHOBH star asked the former lawyer if he believed he and Mattessich or his ex-wife and Connell will get married first. He responded, “That’s not even a close one, that’s me.”

Catania did not answer when Arroyave inquired if he had an engagement ring for Mattessich. Arroyave exclaimed, however, that he was “blushing” and remarked they “broke a huge story.” Judge confirmed that the RHONJ personality was “turning red.” The RHOC star also asked if she and Arroyave will be invited to his and Mattessich’s future wedding.

“You guys will be invited 100 percent, we’re going to do a destination if we get married, it’s going to be down in Captiva Island, down in Florida,” replied the father of two.

When Arroyave asked if they could keep Catania’s remarks about his plans for a possible engagement in the podcast episode, the RHONJ star replied, “You can keep that in.”

“Listen, I’m getting some heavy pressure. You either s*** or get off the pot, it’s been for a while now, you know,” said Catania.

The reality television personality also suggested that Mattessich knows she will be engaged soon. He referenced that Arroyave bet Judge $100 that “Frank will not propose to Brittany” in the May 10 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. Catania shared that his girlfriend was aware of Arroyave’s comment.

“[Mattessich] says, ‘Listen to me, you’re going on a podcast with Teddi, you better tell Teddi, she better get ready to pay Tamra $100,’” said Catania.

Dolores Catania Stated That Her ‘Goal Isn’t to Get Married’

During the RHONJ season 13 reunion, filmed on April 20, Connell acknowledged that he has not finalized his divorce from his estranged wife. He noted, however, that the former couple has been “separated for over 14 years.” The Eco Electrical Services owner also stated that Dolores Catania, who he has been dating since 2021, is not in a rush to get married.

Catania made similar comments about her relationship during a February 2023 interview with E! News. She stated that while she is interested in marrying Connell, her “goal isn’t to get married.”

“My end game is to be with someone who is a part of my life, who takes all the interests that Paul does and just wants everything better for me,” said the mother of two.

Dolores Catania Revealed She Would Be Willing to Film Her Second Wedding for Bravo

In a March 2023 interview on the “Up And Adam!” podcast, Catania and Connell discussed their relationship. Catania revealed that she would be willing to film their wedding for RHONJ if they were to get married. She explained that RHONJ fans have “invested time into [their] lives, so [she] feel[s] like [she] owe[s] it to them.”

“They care about me. When I meet them on the street, they couldn’t be any nicer, they’re like, ‘Oh I’m sorry, I feel like I know you.’ I go, ‘But you do.’ And I don’t call people fans, I call them friends, so I would want everyone to be a part of something like that for me,” said the 52-year-old.