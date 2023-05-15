Bravo Personality on Frank Catania & Girlfriend: ‘It’s Like Brittany Is Another 1 of His Children’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave weighed in on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Frank Catania’s relationship with his girlfriend Brittany Mattessich, 33. While recording the May 10 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, the former RHOBH star spoke about a scene from RHONJ season 13, episode 14, where Frank Catania, his ex-wife Dolores Catania, her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, and Mattessich had dinner with the Catanias’ children, Frankie Catania and Gabrielle Catania. Arroyave stated that she believes Frank Catania is not affectionate toward his girlfriend.

“The one thing I’m looking for is one time for Frank to touch Brittany, it’s like Brittany is another one of his children, there’s no affection,” said Arroyave. “And I don’t know if that’s because he’s trying to be respectful of Dolores but if that’s the case, I love the fact that [Frank and Dolores] are all moving forward, they are doing this all together, you saw a softer side of Paulie. But like if I was Brittany at some point, I would be like maybe seem like you are into me a little bit, like maybe a little.”

The RHOBH star also theorized that Mattessich is “scared of Dolores.” In addition, she stated that she does not believe Frank Catania will marry Mattessich.

“I bet you $100 Frank will not propose to Brittany. I don’t think he’ll ever get married again,” said Arroyave.

Frank Catania & Brittany Mattessich Spoke About Their Relationship

Frank Catania and Mattessich discussed their relationship in a joint interview on the “Pod Save The Queen” podcast in January 2023. Catania shared that he will occasionally receive criticism due to their age difference. The former lawyer asserted that he would not be in a relationship with his girlfriend if she “didn’t act like she’s 50 years old.”

“There’s always haters out there that always have something to say about what Brittany and I have in common because of our age difference and quite honestly, there is never an awkward moment. There’s nothing like an age difference between the two of us, between us. She’s awesome,” said Catania.

Dolores Catania Discussed Her Relationship With Paulie Connell

Dolores Catania began dating her boyfriend, Paulie Connell in 2021. While filming a scene for season 13, episode 14, Connell, whose divorce from his ex, Joanne Connell, is not yet finalized, revealed he was interested in being engaged to Catania and shared he already had a ring. In the May 9 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” the mother of two suggested that she is interested in walking down the aisle again. She clarified that she is not in a hurry to marry the President CEO of Eco Electrical Services LLC.

“I’m very happy with the commitment I have right now to be honest,” said Catania. “But is it nice to dream in the moment and to talk about ‘oh if we had a wedding, wouldn’t it be like –‘ doesn’t mean we have to do it tomorrow.”

The RHONJ star also stated that marriage is not her and Connell’s “goal” in a February 2023 interview with E! News.

“Our goal is having an amazing relationship and a really strong relationship where nothing can come between it and be there for each other, grow together, and then if marriage happens to be there on our minds and we look at each other one day and say, ‘let’s do this,’ then we’ll do it,” explained the mother of two.