Bravo Personality Says His Fiancée Turned Down Being a ‘Real Housewives’ Star

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Frank Catania says his fiancée, Brittany Mattessich, does not want to be a Bravo star.

During an August 2024 interview on the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast, Catania said Mattessich was approached to be a cast member for RHONJ. According to Catania, Mattessich stated she was not interested in starring in the reality television series. Catania said his fiancée was concerned their relationship would be negatively impacted if she became a RHONJ star.

“There has been some inkling about trying to bring her on as a Housewife. And on her own, without me saying it, she has said, ’No,'” said Catania during the August 2024 interview. “And she’s young. So being her age that she is and she said, ‘No,’ I was very happy that she said, ‘No.’ She said she’s seen too many good relationships go bad because of it. But she goes, ‘I have no problem, I come on. Make an appearance here. I’d love to be part of it. But, nah, I don’t want that obligation of having to be a contracted Real Housewife.’ It’s public. She’s got thin skin.”

Frank Catania Explained Why He & Brittany Mattessich Appeared in Less Scenes in RHONJ Season 14

In the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast interview, Catania noted that he and Mattessich have filmed several scenes together for RHONJ. He also said he and his fiancée decided to film less for RHONJ season 14 because they felt the environment was “toxic.” He referenced that several cast members, including Teresa Giudice and her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, feuded throughout the show’s 14th season.

“We tried to stay out of toxic scenes. We have so many good things going on in our lives. And we really didn’t want to be part of those toxic scenes,” said the father of two. “So that’s why you didn’t see us as much [on RHONJ] season 14. Because there’s certain parties that we didn’t go to because we knew what was going to happen.”

Frank Catania Discussed Dolores Catania’s Relationship With Her Boyfriend, Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell

Frank Catania spoke about his ex-wife, Dolores Catania’s relationship with her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, on the “Lisa Alastuey” interview. The former lawyer noted that Connell is still legally married to his estranged wife. He said, however, that he is not concerned about Connell’s lack of divorce because Dolores Catania is not worried about the situation.

“If anyone can handle themselves, it’s Dolores. And if Dolores wants to talk about something, she’ll talk about it,” said Frank Catania.

Dolores Catania stated that Connell is close to finalizing his divorce in a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She also said that while she is not putting pressure on him to be officially divorced, she does not believe her boyfriend should “be married.”

Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell Spoke About His Dynamic With Frank Catania in August 2024

Connell opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend’s ex-husband, whom she divorced in 1998, in an August 2024 interview on Stuart O’Keeffe’s podcast, “Don’t Let It Stu.” He suggested he and Frank Catania did not initially get along. According to Connell, Frank Catania did not appreciate that he would tease him.

“Once we figured out that part between us, there’s no harm, no malice. We’re cool,” said Connell.

The Irish native also complimented Mattessich.

“His girl Brittany’s a great girl,” said Connell on the August 2024 podcast episode.

Dolores Catania Celebrated Her Boyfriend’s Birthday in June 2024

Dolores Catania celebrated her boyfriend’s 50th birthday in a June 2024 Instagram upload. She shared several pictures of her posing with Connell.

In the caption of the post, Catania wrote a traditional Irish blessing

Several RHONJ personalities commented on the post. “Happy birthday @paul_g_connell !!! 🎂🎊💥,” wrote Gorga. “Happy 50th Birthday @paul_g_connell may this be your best year yet!! Love you 🎂🎉🥳☘️💚👧🏼,” added Margaret Josephs. “Happy 50th Birthday 🥳 🎂🍾🎁❤️🎊🎉,” shared Giudice.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.