Frank Catania Reveals What ‘Bothers’ Him About Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Feud

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022. Her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, were not in attendance at the wedding.

During a September 2022 appearance on Melissa Gorga’s podcast “Melissa Gorga on Display,” RHONJ personality Frank Catania shared his thoughts about Giudice’s issues with her younger brother. He shared that this feud felt more permanent and “very much different” than the previous times the siblings have fought.

“Melissa, what even bothers me more is this is the first time when I’m asked or questioned – I don’t see a resolution, I don’t see a resolution this time between the two of them. Because I think Joe is at a point, you know, he’s tired. He’s tired of continuing. I don’t think that Teresa is at the point she wants to make an effort. Listen, don’t worry about me. What about you? You’re married to one and the other one is your sister-in-law. I know what it’s like — it’s horrible. It is horrible,” said the father of two.

He went on to say that he believed Joe Gorga and his sister “are both hard-headed,” which has made reconciling their differences difficult.

“It’s a shame, it sucks, it just sucks,” asserted the RHONJ personality.

Catania also noted he thinks the “Gorga Guide to Success” author was upset that he was unable to walk Giudice down the aisle during her second wedding ceremony.

“I know it bothered Joe not to be walking her down the aisle and I know it bothered him. As much as Joe doesn’t say so, I know it bothered him,” asserted the former lawyer.

Melissa & Joe Gorga Spoke About Their Relationship with Teresa Giudice in August 2022

The Gorgas addressed their issues with Giudice during an August 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. Joe Gorga shared that he had a difficult time speaking about his sister. His wife explained that “it’s a rough situation.”

“I think everyone will see obviously because a lot of it was filmed for the Real Housewives so it’s hard to discuss right now. So we can’t really discuss it but we wish [Giudice and Ruelas] the best and she looked beautiful and it was a beautiful wedding,” shared the mother of three.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Brother in September 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2022, Giudice discussed her feud with her brother and sister-in-law. She shared that she is no longer saddened by the situation and suggested that her husband has been a source of support. She also noted that she believed RHONJ fans will be siding with her once the show’s thirteenth season premieres.

“It’s going to blow your minds away. It’s very sad. And I think everybody is going to get a true reading of like wow, like people thought a certain way about me and then they are going to be like, wow, we were so wrong,” said Giudice.

The mother of four also shared she believes Bravo fans will get an accurate depiction of the events that transpired while the cast filmed RHONJ season 13.

“I think [the viewers] are going to see the truth of everything that’s really been happening. It depends how like – but I think there’s no way to edit or do anything, like you’re going to basically see it. Because of course, editing has a lot to do with it, all these years. But this time, there’s like no getting around that,” said Giudice.

